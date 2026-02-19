Ops on hold at Newark airport after smoke on JetBlue triggers emergency landing – FAA probe on

Flight operations at Newark Liberty International Airport were "temporarily suspended" on Wednesday after smoke in the cockpit of a JetBlue flight triggered an emergency landing.

According to a USA Today report, the smoke was caused by an engine issue.

The news outlet, citing officials, said the JetBlue flight to West Palm Beach, Florida, had to return to Newark immediately after takeoff at around 5:55 p.m. local time.

“The crew of the Airbus A320 reported smoke in the cockpit,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Passengers were safely evacuated from the aircraft via slides, officials told USA Today. No injuries have been reported.

Confirming the incident to USA Today, JetBlue said that the emergency landing was due to a “reported engine issue and smoke in the cabin.”

"Safety is JetBlue’s top priority," the carrier said in a statement. “We are focused on supporting our customers and crew members and will work closely with the appropriate federal authorities to investigate what occurred.”

At 6:35 p.m. ET, Newark Airport posted: “Flight operations at Newark Liberty are temporarily suspended while an aircraft is removed from the taxiway due to an earlier incident.”

The airport resumed flight operations at 7 p.m., according to the Port Authority.

The FAA is investigating the incident.