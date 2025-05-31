Optical Illusion with a squirrel has Internet stumped – Can you spot it?

Optical illusions are images or scenes that trick the eyes and brain into seeing something that isn’t immediately obvious. They’re not just fun—they also help us understand how human perception works and can even train the brain to focus better.

One such clever illusion is going viral for all the right reasons. A tiny picnic table filled with peanuts is fixed to a tree, and it seems like a peaceful little snack station for squirrels. But hidden in plain sight is the twist: there’s actually a real squirrel sitting among the peanuts, almost invisible to the untrained eye.

The challenge? Spot the squirrel without any hints. Many people have spent several minutes staring at the image, convinced there's no animal there at all. Its colouring blends so perfectly with the table and peanuts that it almost disappears into the scene.

Optical illusion with squirrel baffles internet – can you find it?

Take a minute or two—can you find it?



Challenge time: 60 seconds – Set a timer and look closely at the picnic table. Don’t just scan—focus on the shapes and shadows.

Still can’t spot it?

Here’s the solution in simple words: The squirrel is sitting right on the picnic table, facing sideways. Its head is near the middle, just under the umbrella pole. What makes it hard to see is that its fur is almost the same colour as the peanuts and the table. Its tail curves behind it and looks like part of the background.