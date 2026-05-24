Orange County toxic tank leak: Guv Newsom declares state of emergency, 50,000 California residents told to leave homes

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday (local time) declared a state of emergency in Orange County as officials looked for a safe resolution to a leaking toxic chemical tank at an aerospace facility.

Newsom said, "The safety of Orange County residents is the top priority." He added, "We are mobilizing every state resource available to support local responders and make sure the community has what they need to stay safe," CBS News reported.

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What's happening in Orange County? The developments are centred around a tank at a GKN Aerospace facility on the 12100 block of Western Avenue in Garden Grove, roughly 35 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. On Thursday, officials first received reports of a vapour release from several chemical storage tanks at the site around 3:22 p.m. Initial evacuation orders were issued and later rescinded after crews were able to cool the tanks and conditions appeared to stabilize. However, on Friday, the valve controlling the leaking tank became inoperable, leaving emergency responders without a reliable means of containing the situation.

The tank holds between 6,000 and 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a highly reactive chemical used in the manufacture of resins and plastics, out of a total capacity of 34,000 gallons.

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Following the developments, emergency authorities issued evacuation orders for roughly 40,000 residents across multiple cities in Orange County, after a large chemical storage tank at an aerospace manufacturing facility began leaking a volatile and flammable substance, raising the spectre of a catastrophic explosion or a mass toxic release.

Additionally, the officials also warned that a leaking methyl methacrylate tank at a Garden Grove aerospace facility could either rupture catastrophically or trigger a toxic plume, leaving tens of thousands with no option but to flee.

Temperature inside the tank continues to rise: Official According to Orange County Fire Authority Incident Commander and Division Chief Craig Covey, the temperature inside the tank continues to rise, which is likely to create a "significantly dangerous" scenario, spurring the evacuation of over 50,000 residents.

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Reports suggest that the authorities previously believed that the temperatures were cooling inside the industrial tank. However, once the crews began a risky operation inside the danger zone, they learned that temperatures were rising at a rate of roughly one degree per hour. It was at 90 degrees on Friday night after starting the day at 77.

Officials warn of two dangerous outcomes: Here's what to know In a news conference on Friday, Covey said the situation was as bad as he'd seen in his 32 years of fire service. In a stunning statement, he said there seem to be only two ways that this could potentially end. "There are literally two options left remaining: One, the tank fails and spills a total of about [6,000] to 7,000 gallons of very bad chemicals into the parking lot and that area," Covey said. "Or two, the tank goes into a thermal runaway and blows up, affecting the tanks that are around it that have fuel or chemicals in them as well."

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Orange County opens investigation As the situation continued to develop on Saturday, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said that his office has launched an investigation into the cause of the tank's failure and urged whistleblowers to come forward with information.

He said, "I am indicating to employees who work at GKN: If you want to come forward and you want to be interviewed and you want to tell us what you know, now is the time," and added, "When we launch an investigation, and we get to the bottom of what happened and why the system failed, if you haven't come forward, you're not gonna be treated the same as if you come forward early and you tell us what you know."

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Spitzer's office also opened an anonymous tip line to the public as investigators sought more information regarding the incident.

The situation in Orange County remains unstable, with rising tank temperatures and large-scale evacuations as officials investigate the chemical leak.

Key Takeaways Emergency preparedness is crucial in chemical storage facilities.

Community safety measures must prioritize timely evacuations.

Whistleblower protections can encourage transparency and accountability in industrial operations.