Oregon high school girls REFUSE to stand with trans athlete on podium — Martina Navratilova reacts

Two Oregon high school athletes made headlines over the weekend after refusing to share the winners' podium with a transgender competitor at the girls’ high jump state championships.

Reese Eckard (Sherwood High School) and Alexa Anderson (Tigard High School) stepped down from the podium after a transgender athlete placed fifth. Anderson had placed third, while Eckard took fourth.

Martina Navratilova speaks out Tennis legend and outspoken advocate for women's sports, Martina Navratilova, responded strongly to the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

"Women and girls are punished no matter what they do in this misogynistic world…" Navratilova wrote.

She added, "Feminists never asked for this. At least not the great majority of us… never."

"Stop blaming women" Navratilova responded to the growing debate on X (formerly Twitter), emphasising that women are being unfairly targeted for protesting rules they didn’t create.

"Stop blaming women for this. Women do not make the rules," she replied to a social media user's post.

"Majority of women are against it too. Women get punished no matter what they do."

Athletes face risk of bans Addressing the consequences faced by athletes who refuse to compete under current regulations, Navratilova added: "Because not competing can get you banned from the sport. The rules must change, and those are made by men mostly."

"The world is misogynistic" In a broader critique of gender dynamics in sport and society, Navratilova continued in another reply to a user's comment: "The world is misogynistic, the world is patriarchal, and most of the rules are made by men. And all of the danger comes from men."

Criticism of Democrats Navratilova has repeatedly criticised Democratic lawmakers for not acting to protect women’s sports. Earlier this year, she condemned Democrats for blocking the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

"I hate that the Democrats totally failed women and girls on this very clear issue of women’s sports being for females only," she said.

Calling for stronger action, she urged: "Grow a spine."

Reaction to Executive Order Navratilova referenced President Donald Trump's "No Men in Women’s Sports" executive order, which was signed in February. She lamented that Democrats failed to support similar efforts.

She questioned Democratic priorities, asking: "What are the Dems willing to give up for men who identify as trans? Abortion… the Constitution… rule of law… That’s just for starters…"