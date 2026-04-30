Oreo releases Firecracker Pop cookies in limited‑edition summer flavour – Here's how you can get them

Oreo fans, congratulations!
Oreo is shaking up its cookie lineup with a new limited‑edition flavour that aims to bring the taste of a classic red, white and blue popsicle straight to the snack aisle.
The brand’s latest release, “Firecracker Pop,” features golden Oreo wafers sandwiched around a triple‑layer creme that mimics the raspberry, lemon and blue raspberry taste of the nostalgic summer treat.
The new Oreo, named ‘Firecracker Pop,’ is a golden‑wafer sandwich biscuit with a three‑layer creme filling that mimics the colours and flavours of the nostalgic red, white and blue popsicle.
The filling is split into three distinct tastes: raspberry in the red layer, lemon in the white layer, and blue raspberry in the blue layer, stacked in the same order as the original popsicle. Instead of a single uniform creme, the triple‑layer design lets each bite hit on more than one flavour, which the company presents as a fresh twist on past limited‑edition Oreo styles.
Nabisco, the maker of Oreo under parent company Mondelēz International, is billing the Firecracker Pop cookie as a limited‑time summer treat tied to backyard barbecues and warm‑weather celebrations.
Packs are expected in standard snack‑cookie sizes, positioned in the usual cookie aisle rather than a special section, which makes them easy to grab alongside other Oreo varieties.
The Firecracker Pop flavour builds on Oreo’s history of short‑run, themed releases, such as the “Firework” Oreo with red, white and blue popping candy introduced several years ago.
Those earlier “Firework” cookies used a creme injected with popping‑candy pieces meant to crackle on the tongue, similar to Pop Rocks, but the Firecracker Pop version focuses on distinct fruity flavours rather than fizz. The new line also echoes Oreo’s past patriotic and seasonal lines, including red, white and blue Olympic‑style cookies, candy‑corn‑flavoured editions for autumn and peppermint‑flavoured versions for winter.
Nutrition‑wise, the new variant is expected to fall within the same general calorie range as other cream‑filled Oreo styles, though exact figures will depend on pack size and portion. The company has not announced any tie‑in promotion or contest for Firecracker Pop, keeping the focus on the flavour and limited‑time availability.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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