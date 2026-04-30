Oreo releases Firecracker Pop cookies in limited‑edition summer flavour – Here's how you can get them

Oreo fans, congratulations!
Oreo is shaking up its cookie lineup with a new limited‑edition flavour that aims to bring the taste of a classic red, white and blue popsicle straight to the snack aisle.
The brand’s latest release, “Firecracker Pop,” features golden Oreo wafers sandwiched around a triple‑layer creme that mimics the raspberry, lemon and blue raspberry taste of the nostalgic summer treat.
The new Oreo, named ‘Firecracker Pop,’ is a golden‑wafer sandwich biscuit with a three‑layer creme filling that mimics the colours and flavours of the nostalgic red, white and blue popsicle.
The filling is split into three distinct tastes: raspberry in the red layer, lemon in the white layer, and blue raspberry in the blue layer, stacked in the same order as the original popsicle. Instead of a single uniform creme, the triple‑layer design lets each bite hit on more than one flavour, which the company presents as a fresh twist on past limited‑edition Oreo styles.
Nabisco, the maker of Oreo under parent company Mondelēz International, is billing the Firecracker Pop cookie as a limited‑time summer treat tied to backyard barbecues and warm‑weather celebrations.
Packs are expected in standard snack‑cookie sizes, positioned in the usual cookie aisle rather than a special section, which makes them easy to grab alongside other Oreo varieties.
The Firecracker Pop flavour builds on Oreo’s history of short‑run, themed releases, such as the “Firework” Oreo with red, white and blue popping candy introduced several years ago.
Those earlier “Firework” cookies used a creme injected with popping‑candy pieces meant to crackle on the tongue, similar to Pop Rocks, but the Firecracker Pop version focuses on distinct fruity flavours rather than fizz. The new line also echoes Oreo’s past patriotic and seasonal lines, including red, white and blue Olympic‑style cookies, candy‑corn‑flavoured editions for autumn and peppermint‑flavoured versions for winter.
Nutrition‑wise, the new variant is expected to fall within the same general calorie range as other cream‑filled Oreo styles, though exact figures will depend on pack size and portion. The company has not announced any tie‑in promotion or contest for Firecracker Pop, keeping the focus on the flavour and limited‑time availability.