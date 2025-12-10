Oreo to debut zero-sugar cookies in the US this January

Oreo is ringing in the new year with a sugar-free makeover. Mondelez has announced that Oreo Zero Sugar and Oreo Double Stuf Zero Sugar will arrive in U.S. stores in January, marking the brand’s first sugar-free launch in the American market. These variants are already available in Europe and China, where the company has seen steady demand, AP reported.

Mondelez says the new range responds to a growing appetite for “mindful indulgence,” as shoppers look for treats that feel a bit lighter without abandoning familiar flavours. Market research supports that shift: Circana reported earlier this year that a majority of Americans now prioritise snacks they view as better for them, while Conagra’s latest snacking study shows Millennials and Gen Z leaning strongly toward portion-controlled and wellness-oriented products.

The broader food landscape reflects the same trend. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar saw a 9% jump in sales last year, far outpacing the modest growth of the original Coke. In the confectionery aisle, Mondelez is competing with Hershey, which offers zero sugar versions of Reese’s and other classics, and Voortman, a well-established name in sugar-free wafer cookies.

To bring the new Oreo formula as close as possible to the original, Mondelez says it spent four years refining the recipe. The cookies use a blend of maltitol (a sugar alcohol), polydextrose (a soluble fibre), sucralose and acesulfame potassium to mimic the sweetness of standard Oreos without adding sugar.