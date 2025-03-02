The nominees for the 2025 Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, showcase a wide array of talented artists, films, and performances. Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, this year’s Oscars feature a competitive mix of blockbuster hits, critically acclaimed dramas, and international cinema. This year’s list features films across multiple genres, including drama, animation, documentary, and more, with an emphasis on diverse storytelling, rich cinematography, and groundbreaking cinematic achievements.

The 2025 Oscars reflect a diverse range of films, performances, and technical achievements. From emotionally driven narratives to visually stunning blockbusters, the nominees encompass all genres of filmmaking.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the 2025 Oscars nominations:

Best Actor in a leading role Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Actor in a supporting role Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Best Actress in a leading role Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here

Actress in a supporting role Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

Best Picture Anora – Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown – Fred Berger, James Mangold, Alex Heineman

Conclave – Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman

Dune: Part Two – Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, Denis Villeneuve

Emilia Pérez – Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard

I'm Still Here – Maria Carlota Bruno, Rodrigo Teixeira

Nickel Boys – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joslyn Barnes

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner

Wicked – Marc Platt

Animated Feature Film Flow – Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, Gregory Zalcman

Inside Out 2 – Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen

Memoir of a Snail – Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

The Wild Robot – Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann

Cinematography The Brutalist – Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two – Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez – Paul Guilhaume

Maria – Ed Lachman

Nosferatu – Jarin Blaschke

Costume Design A Complete Unknown – Arianne Phillips

Conclave – Lisy Christl

Gladiator II – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman

Nosferatu – Linda Muir

Wicked – Paul Tazewell

Directing Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet

A Complete Unknown – James Mangold

Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Documentary Feature Film Black Box Diaries – Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin

No Other Land – Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham

Porcelain War – Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, Paula DuPre' Pesmen

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat – Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, Rémi Grellety

Sugarcane – Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, Kellen Quinn

Visual Effects Alien: Romulus – Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, Shane Mahan

Better Man – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs

Dune: Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke

Wicked – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, Paul Corbould

Music (Original Song) El Mal – Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyrics by Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)

The Journey – The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren)

Like A Bird – Sing Sing (Music and Lyrics by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyrics by Camille and Clément Ducol)