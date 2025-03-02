Oscar nominations 2025: See the full list of contenders

The nominees for the 2025 Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, showcase a wide array of talented artists, films, and performances. Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, this year’s Oscars feature a competitive mix of blockbuster hits, critically acclaimed dramas, and international cinema. This year’s list features films across multiple genres, including drama, animation, documentary, and more, with an emphasis on diverse storytelling, rich cinematography, and groundbreaking cinematic achievements.
The 2025 Oscars reflect a diverse range of films, performances, and technical achievements. From emotionally driven narratives to visually stunning blockbusters, the nominees encompass all genres of filmmaking.
Here's a detailed breakdown of the 2025 Oscars nominations:
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here
Monica Barbaro – A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
Anora – Alex Coco, Samantha Quan, Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Nick Gordon, Brian Young, Andrew Morrison, D.J. Gugenheim, Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown – Fred Berger, James Mangold, Alex Heineman
Conclave – Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman
Dune: Part Two – Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe, Denis Villeneuve
Emilia Pérez – Pascal Caucheteux, Jacques Audiard
I'm Still Here – Maria Carlota Bruno, Rodrigo Teixeira
Nickel Boys – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Joslyn Barnes
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner
Wicked – Marc Platt
Flow – Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža, Ron Dyens, Gregory Zalcman
Inside Out 2 – Kelsey Mann, Mark Nielsen
Memoir of a Snail – Adam Elliot, Liz Kearney
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
The Wild Robot – Chris Sanders, Jeff Hermann
The Brutalist – Lol Crawley
Dune: Part Two – Greig Fraser
Emilia Pérez – Paul Guilhaume
Maria – Ed Lachman
Nosferatu – Jarin Blaschke
A Complete Unknown – Arianne Phillips
Conclave – Lisy Christl
Gladiator II – Janty Yates, Dave Crossman
Nosferatu – Linda Muir
Wicked – Paul Tazewell
Anora – Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Brady Corbet
A Complete Unknown – James Mangold
Emilia Pérez – Jacques Audiard
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Black Box Diaries – Shiori Ito, Eric Nyari, Hanna Aqvilin
No Other Land – Basel Adra, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham
Porcelain War – Brendan Bellomo, Slava Leontyev, Aniela Sidorska, Paula DuPre' Pesmen
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat – Johan Grimonprez, Daan Milius, Rémi Grellety
Sugarcane – Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie, Kellen Quinn
Alien: Romulus – Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin, Shane Mahan
Better Man – Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs
Dune: Part Two – Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke
Wicked – Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk, Paul Corbould
El Mal – Emilia Pérez (Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyrics by Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)
The Journey – The Six Triple Eight (Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren)
Like A Bird – Sing Sing (Music and Lyrics by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)
Mi Camino – Emilia Pérez (Music and Lyrics by Camille and Clément Ducol)
Never Too Late – Elton John: Never Too Late (Music and Lyrics by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt, Bernie Taupin)