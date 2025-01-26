As the excitement builds for the upcoming Academy Awards, it's time to dive into the list of this year's nominated films. With the nominations now official, many of the top contenders are already available for streaming. These films, spanning diverse genres, offer something for every taste and are available on popular streaming platforms.

Here's a curated list of 10 Oscar-nominated movies you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Oscar-nominated movies and where to watch them 1. Emilia Perez Emilia Perez, a hybrid musical/crime drama about a drug lord seeking gender reassignment surgery, starring Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña, with 13 Oscar nominations. Available on Netflix.

2. Wicked Jon M. Chu's adaptation of the Broadway hit, a "Wizard of Oz" prequel, Wicked, has 10 nominations, including acting nods for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Available for purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV.

3. The Substance The Substance, a body horror film about aging with Demi Moore's Oscar-nominated performance. Nominated for five Oscars. Stream on MUBI, Apple TV, Amazon.

4. Dune: Part Two Dune: Part Two, Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi sequel, nominated for five Oscars at Academy Awards 2025. Available on Max, Apple TV, Amazon, and Fandango at Home.

5. The Apprentice The Apprentice, a biopic on Donald Trump, with major Oscar nominations for Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong. Stream on Apple TV, Amazon, and Fandango at Home.

6. Conclave Conclave, a thriller with eight nominations, including Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes. Available to stream on Peacock, Apple TV, and Amazon.

7. A Real Pain A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg's dramedy, with Kieran Culkin a favorite for Best Supporting Actor. Stream on Hulu, Apple TV, Amazon.

8. Nosferatu Nosferatu, Robert Eggers' remake of the classic horror film, nominated for four technical Oscars. Available on Apple TV, Amazon, Fandango.

9. Anora Anora, directed by Sean Baker, this millennial "Pretty Woman"-like drama earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for Mikey Madison. Now playing in theaters and available on Prime Video and Apple TV.

10. The Wild Robot The Wild Robot, a family-friendly animated film, nominated for Best Animated Feature. Stream on Peacock, Apple TV, Amazon.

Playing in theaters, not yet available for streaming on OTT platforms A Complete Unknown: A film covering Bob Dylan's 1965 decision to "go electric," starring Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, and Monica Barbaro. It's playing in select theaters.

Nickel Boys: Based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, this film follows two young Black men at a harsh reform school in Florida. It's now playing in theaters.

The Brutalist: A 3.5-hour film starring Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones about Hungarian refugees after WWII, involving architecture. It's playing in theaters with an intermission, but not available for streaming yet.

