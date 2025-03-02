Oscars 2025: Find out when and where to watch the 97th Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars 2025, will honor the best films, performances, and cinematic achievements of the past year.

When is the 2025 Oscars ceremony? The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday (March 2). The event is set to air live during the following time slots:

Eastern Time (ET): 7:00 p.m.

Pacific Time (PT): 4:00 p.m.

UK Time (GMT): 12:00 a.m. (March 3) – 3:00 a.m.

Ahead of the main event, the official red carpet show will begin 30 minutes earlier:

Eastern Time (ET): 6:30 p.m.

Pacific Time (PT): 3:30 p.m.

Where is the Oscars 2025 being held? The Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, located in Los Angeles, California, will once again serve as the venue for the Academy Awards. The Dolby Theatre has been home to the Oscars since 2002, offering a grand setting for Hollywood’s biggest night.

How to watch Oscars 2025 Live on TV? The Oscars 2025 will be broadcast live on ABC. ABC has aired the Oscars annually, providing comprehensive coverage of the ceremony, red carpet arrivals, and backstage moments.

How to stream Oscars 2025 online? For the first time, the Oscars will also be streamed live on Hulu, giving viewers a new way to watch the event. Additional streaming options include:

ABC.com and the ABC app (requires a cable subscription)

Hulu + Live TV (subscription required)

YouTube TV (subscription required)

FuboTV (subscription required)

AT&T TV (subscription required)

Viewers who miss the live broadcast can watch the ceremony on-demand the following day on Hulu and ABC’s digital platforms.

How to watch the Oscars 2025 around the globe? The Academy Awards will be broadcast in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. Here are some major broadcasters by region:

Broadcast details by region United States: Red Carpet Coverage - Countdown to the Red Carpet on E! Channel – 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET

The Oscars Red Carpet Show on ABC – 3:30 PM PT / 6:30 PM ET

Main Ceremony - Starts at 4:00 PM PT / 7:00 PM ET on ABC

United Kingdom: ITV holds the exclusive rights to broadcast the Oscars. Live coverage begins at 10:30 PM GMT on ITV1 and ITVX streaming platform.

Australia: Red Carpet Coverage

E!’s Red Carpet on 7Bravo – 8:00 AM AEDT (Monday, March 3)

Red Carpet Live on Channel 7 – 9:30 AM AEDT

Main Ceremony - Airs on Channel 7 at 10:00 AM AEDT (Monday, March 3)

India: The Oscars 2025 will be broadcast live on JioHotstar / Star Movies at 5:30 AM IST on March 3.

What to expect from the 2025 Oscars? Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, the prestigious ceremony will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters and performers, making it a must-watch event for movie enthusiasts worldwide.

Performances: Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, LISA (Blackpink), Queen Latifah, Cynthia Erivo, RAYE, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale

Presenters: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Ben Stiller, Joe Alwyn, Robert Downey Jr., and more