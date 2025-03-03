Oscars 2025 LIVE Updates: Countdown to Hollywood’s biggest night begins

Oscars 2025 LIVE Updates: The 97th Academy Awards will take place this evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with Conan O’Brien making his Oscars hosting debut. The ceremony kicks off on 3 March, 5.30 am IST (2 March, 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT) , airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu.
Oscar 2025: How to watch in India
E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: 12:30 AM IST (E!)
On the Red Carpet at the Oscars: 2:00 AM IST (ABC)
Live From the Oscars: 2:30 AM IST (KTLA)
E! Live From the Red Carpet: 2:30 AM IST (E!)
The Oscars 2025 will be broadcast live on JioHotstar / Star Movies at 5:30 AM IST on March 3.
This year’s event wraps up a highly unpredictable awards season, with no dominant frontrunner. Several first-time winners are expected, adding to the excitement surrounding the night.
Who are the Oscar favorites?
Netflix’s Emilia Pérez leads with 13 nominations but faces controversy due to backlash over offensive past tweets by its star, Karla Sofía Gascón. Meanwhile, Sean Baker’s Anora has emerged as the frontrunner after sweeping key industry awards, including the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, and Writers Guild honors—often strong indicators of a best picture win.
Its closest competition is Conclave, a papal thriller starring Ralph Fiennes, which won at the BAFTAs and SAG Awards. Other notable contenders include The Brutalist and the musical Wicked, both earning 10 nominations.
A tight race for Best Picture and Best Actor
With multiple films in contention, the best picture race remains one of the most unpredictable in years. Anora and Conclave lead the conversation, while Emilia Pérez’s Oscar prospects remain uncertain due to the controversy surrounding its star.
Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody remain top contenders for best actor, while Demi Moore and Mikey Madison lead the best actress race.
When and where to watch
The Oscars will air live on ABC at 7 pm Eastern / 4 pm Pacific. Viewers can watch via cable, satellite, or an antenna.
For streaming, the event will be available live on Hulu and other services offering ABC livestreaming, including Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV.
Red Carpet coverage
The Oscars red carpet is a major highlight, featuring glamorous fashion moments and A-list arrivals.
ABC’s official pre-show begins at 6:30 pm Eastern, airing live and streaming on Hulu. E! will kick off its coverage, Live From E!: The Oscars, at 4 pm Eastern.
Where to watch the nominated films
Many of this year’s Oscar-nominated films are available for streaming, allowing viewers to catch up on the nominees before or after the ceremony.
The ceremony will pay tribute to firefighters who battled the devastating January wildfires in Los Angeles.
"Wicked" stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will perform.
Additional performances will feature Doja Cat and Lisa from Blackpink.
The Oscars "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bags are valued at over $200,000 each.
They are given to 25 top acting and directing nominees but are not affiliated with the Academy.
Luxury items include skincare products, film-inspired merchandise, and five-star vacations.
A private in-home show from a magician is included in the gift bag.
Nominees receive a DNA kit with a genealogist consultation to explore their ancestry.
Nominees can choose between luxury stays at a Maldives villa, a Sri Lankan wellness resort, or a five-star hotel in Barcelona.
The 97th Academy Awards are quickly approaching, bringing intense competition.
Take a look at the Oscar 2025 predictions to see who is expected to win the major awards among the nominations.
Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez best actress Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón to The Hollywood Reporter, "The Academy does not condone hate speech — I want to be very clear about that. Karla’s nomination is historic. That’s really important. She’s still a nominee. We honor that, but we do not condone hate speech. All nominees are invited to attend the show. That stands. If Karla joins us for the night [as THR has confirmed she intends to do], I hope there is an air of respect. We have over 200 nominees. The night is about much more than one person. We are there to celebrate all of our nominees."
Conan O’Brien makes his Oscars hosting debut at the 97th Academy Awards.
The veteran comedian, known for his sharp wit, brings decades of experience.
Having hosted the Emmys twice, O’Brien is no stranger to live events.
His unique comedic style promises a fresh take on Hollywood’s biggest night.
Follow his journey from TV to hosting Hollywood’s biggest night here.
With just hours to go before the big night, rehearsals for the 97th Academy Awards were in full swing at the Dolby Theatre.
Two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone, presenting an award this year, was seen practicing her lines on stage.
Other stars, including Andrew Garfield, Whoopi Goldberg, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Winfrey, Sterling K. Brown, Ana de Armas, Goldie Hawn, and Miles Teller, also ran through their presentations.
The Academy announced a diverse set of nominees this year, with many independent and international films earning recognition. Below are some key nominations:
Best Picture: "Anora," "The Brutalist," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Dune: Part Two," "Emilia Pérez," "I'm Still Here," "Nickel Boys," "The Substance," and "Wicked."
Best Actor: Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist"), Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave"), and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice").
Best Actress: Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked"), Karla Sofia Gascon ("Emilia Perez"), Mikey Madison ("Anora"), Demi Moore ("The Substance"), and Fernanda Torres ("I’m Still Here").
Best Director: Jacques Audiard ("Emilia Pérez"), Sean Baker ("Anora"), Brady Corbet ("The Brutalist"), Coralie Fargeat ("The Substance"), and James Mangold ("A Complete Unknown").
Best Supporting Actor: Yura Borisov ("Anora"), Kieran Culkin ("A Real Pain"), Edward Norton ("A Complete Unknown"), Guy Pearce ("The Brutalist"), and Jeremy Strong ("The Apprentice").
Best Supporting Actress: Monica Barbaro ("A Complete Unknown"), Ariana Grande ("Wicked"), Felicity Jones ("The Brutalist"), Isabella Rossellini ("Conclave"), and Zoe Saldaña ("Emilia Pérez").
Reports indicate that Gene Hackman, who was found dead alongside his wife under mysterious circumstances in February, will be honored at the ceremony. The acclaimed actor won two Academy Awards.
The ceremony unfolds at a politically charged moment, just weeks into Donald Trump's second term as U.S. president. This year marks a historic first: an actor nominated for portraying a sitting president. Sebastian Stan is up for best actor for his role as a young Trump in The Apprentice, alongside Jeremy Strong, nominated for his portrayal of Roy Cohn. Trump has openly criticized the film, calling those involved "human scum."
Oscars 2025 LIVE Updates: The best actor and best actress categories remain highly competitive. Adrien Brody is the frontrunner for The Brutalist, but Timothée Chalamet has a strong chance of making history with A Complete Unknown. If he wins, the 29-year-old would become the youngest best actor winner, surpassing Brody’s record set in 2003.
In the best actress category, Demi Moore (The Substance) is the favorite, though Mikey Madison (Anora) and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) could pull off surprises. Meanwhile, the supporting acting races appear clearer, with Zoe Saldana (Emilia Pérez) and Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) expected to win.