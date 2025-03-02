The 97th Academy Awards, set to air live on ABC and stream on Hulu on Sunday (March 2, 2025) promises an unforgettable night with a stellar lineup of performers and presenters. The Oscars ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be a night to remember, as it celebrates the filmmaking community and its legends.

Showstopping performances Several world-renowned artists will take the stage to deliver spectacular performances during the Oscar event:

Doja Cat – The Grammy-winning artist will bring her unique style to the stage with a performance that promises to captivate the audience.

Cynthia Erivo – Known for her powerhouse vocals, Erivo will deliver a number that is sure to resonate with viewers.

Ariana Grande – The pop sensation will grace the stage with her signature vocal prowess and stage presence.

LISA of Blackpink – As a global icon and member of the K-pop group Blackpink.

Queen Latifah – A multifaceted performer, Queen Latifah’s performance will showcase her talents in music, acting, and stage presence.

RAYE – The British singer-songwriter will also perform, contributing her unique sound to the Oscars celebration.

Also, a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale will elevate the evening’s performances, adding a choir’s grandeur to the celebration.

Presenters lineup A star-studded group of actors, musicians, and industry icons will present awards throughout the Oscars 2025 ceremony, ensuring a memorable night:

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña – Two of the stars from the acclaimed film Emilia Pérez, they will take to the stage to present during the ceremony.

Ben Stiller – The actor and filmmaker, known for his comedic roles, will present during the ceremony.

Joe Alwyn – Known for his role in The Brutalist.

Other notable presenters include: Dave Bautista, Harrison Ford, Rachel Zegler, Halle Berry, Oprah Winfrey, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Emma Stone, and Bowen Yang.

In addition, Nick Offerman will serve as the official announcer for the evening.

Also Read | Oscar nominations 2025: See the full list of contenders

Event details The 97th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The telecast will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with a live red carpet show at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.