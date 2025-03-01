Oscars 2025: Who’s nominated, where to watch, and who’s hosting?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is set to honor the best in filmmaking at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The ceremony will recognise artistic and technical excellence across the film industry, with some of the year’s most talked-about movies competing for top honors.

When are the Oscars? The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday (March 2, 2025) airing live from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT).

Where will the Oscars he held? The ceremony will once again take place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, which has been the official venue for the Academy Awards since 2001.

How to watch or stream the Oscars The Oscars 2025 will be broadcast live on ABC and, for the first time, streamed live on Hulu. Viewers can also watch on:

ABC.com and ABC app

YouTubeTV

AT&T TV

FuboTV

For those who miss the live broadcast, the ceremony will be available on-demand the following day.

Conan O’Brien to host 2025 Oscars The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially named comedian Conan O’Brien as the host of the 97th Academy Awards. This will mark O’Brien’s first time hosting the prestigious awards ceremony.

With Hollywood’s biggest stars set to walk the red carpet and highly anticipated films vying for top prizes, the 97th Academy Awards promises to be a must-watch event for film lovers worldwide.

Oscars 2025: Nominations This year’s Oscars feature a competitive mix of blockbuster hits, critically acclaimed dramas, and international cinema.

Leading the pack is Emilia Pérez, which secured 13 nominations, followed closely by The Brutalist and Wicked, each receiving 10 nods. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two also earned multiple nominations, reinforcing its standing as a major contender.

Best Picture Nominees The 10 films nominated for Best Picture reflect a diverse array of storytelling and genres:

Anora – A gritty drama from Sean Baker.

The Brutalist – A visually striking period drama.

A Complete Unknown – James Mangold’s biopic about Bob Dylan.

Conclave – A political thriller set within the Vatican.

Dune: Part Two – The epic sci-fi sequel.

Emilia Pérez – The most nominated film, blending music and crime.

I’m Still Here – A Brazilian drama that has also earned an International Feature nomination.

Nickel Boys – Based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel.

The Substance – A gripping body-horror film.

Wicked – The highly anticipated adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Best Actor Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Actress Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Best Supporting Actor Yura Borisov (Anora)

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Best Supporting Actress Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)

Ariana Grande (Wicked)

Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)

Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Directing and Screenwriting Best Director Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Original Screenplay Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5 (Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum; Co-Written by Alex David)