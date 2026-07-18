Oscar-winner actor Brenda Fricker, well-known for Home Alone 2, dies at 81

Brenda Fricker, the acclaimed Irish actor who became the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award for acting, has died at the age of 81.
Fricker died on Thursday in Dublin. Her death was confirmed by her agent, Phil Belfield, to the BBC on Friday.
Paying tribute, Belfield said, “We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honored to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over.”
Fricker's career spanned more than five decades across film, television and theatre, earning her widespread recognition for her ability to portray emotionally complex and deeply human characters. She achieved international fame in 1989 after winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Mrs Brown in My Left Foot, starring opposite Daniel Day-Lewis. The film, based on the life of Irish writer and artist Christy Brown, also earned Day-Lewis his first Oscar for Best Actor.
The historic win made Fricker the first Irish actress to receive an Academy Award, cementing her place in Irish cinema history.
While My Left Foot remains her most critically celebrated performance, Fricker became familiar to a new generation of audiences through her role as the compassionate Pigeon Lady in the 1992 Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Her scenes opposite Macaulay Culkin's Kevin McCallister remain among the film's most memorable moments and have continued to resonate with viewers for decades.
Throughout her career, Fricker appeared in numerous productions across television and film, establishing herself as one of Ireland's most respected character actors. Her contribution to the industry was recognised with several honours, including the inaugural Maureen O'Hara Award at the Kerry International Film Festival in 2008, celebrating women who have made outstanding contributions to cinema.
In 2020, The Irish Times ranked Fricker 26th on its list of the greatest Irish film actors of all time, reflecting the lasting impact of her work on both Irish and international cinema.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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