Several exciting new releases are set to premiere on popular streaming platforms from December 16 to 22, heating up the OTT landscape with a diverse mix of animated specials, sports documentaries, and fantasy series.
From Christmas-themed episodes and sports stories to magical sequels and Marvel's latest adventures, platforms like Disney+ and Netflix are offering something for every kind of viewer.
Next week’s OTT highlights feature a mix of animated specials, sports documentaries, and fantasy adventures. Disney+ brings The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and English Teacher, while Netflix premieres Aaron Rodgers: Enigma. Marvel fans can also dive into Season 3 of What If...?, exploring multiverse battles and thrilling twists.
Here's a roundup of the top premieres you can look forward to next week.
Platform: Disney+
Director: Matt Groening (Creator)
Genre: Animation, Comedy, Christmas Special
Synopsis: The residents of Springfield seek Christmas cheer as renowned illusionist Derren Brown arrives with psychological tricks to lift the town's holiday spirits. However, chaos erupts when Homer is hypnotized into believing he’s Santa Claus, sparking questions about the true meaning of a Christmas miracle.
Platform: Netflix
Directors: Gotham Chopra, Liam Hughes
Stars: Aaron Rodgers
Genre: Documentary, Sports, American Football
Synopsis: This documentary series follows NFL star Aaron Rodgers' journey with the New York Jets and his life beyond football, including his advocacy of ayahuasca, a psychedelic brew.
Platform: Disney+
Genre: Comedy, Schools & University, LGBTQ+
Synopsis: Evan, a gay high school English teacher, and his colleagues struggle to balance the expectations of students, parents, and personal lives in this comedic exploration of school life.
Platform: Disney+
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Sequel
Synopsis: Justin Russo chooses to embrace his own mortality and reconnects with family, while Alex introduces Billie, a young wizard-in-training, who seeks Justin's guidance.
Platform: Disney+
Director: Matthew Chauncey, Bryan Andrews
Genre: Animation, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superheroes
Synopsis: Season 3 of What If…? explores alternative Marvel timelines. One episode features Red Guardian and Winter Soldier in a heated conflict with Dr. Foster, promising thrilling action and twists for MCU fans.
