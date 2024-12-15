Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  OTT Alert | The biggest new releases streaming next week in US - The Simpsons, Marvel’s What If...? & more

OTT Alert | The biggest new releases streaming next week in US - The Simpsons, Marvel’s What If...? & more

Ravi Hari

  • New OTT releases in the United States next week: Disney+ and Netflix are releasing The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful Christmas special, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma sports docuseries, Marvel’s What If...? Season 3, English Teacher comedy, and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a magical sequel.

Next week’s new OTT releases in the US include The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and English Teacher on Disney+, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma on Netflix, and Marvel’s What If...? Season 3, featuring multiverse battles and twists.

Several exciting new releases are set to premiere on popular streaming platforms from December 16 to 22, heating up the OTT landscape with a diverse mix of animated specials, sports documentaries, and fantasy series.

From Christmas-themed episodes and sports stories to magical sequels and Marvel's latest adventures, platforms like Disney+ and Netflix are offering something for every kind of viewer.

Next week’s OTT highlights feature a mix of animated specials, sports documentaries, and fantasy adventures. Disney+ brings The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and English Teacher, while Netflix premieres Aaron Rodgers: Enigma. Marvel fans can also dive into Season 3 of What If...?, exploring multiverse battles and thrilling twists.

Here's a roundup of the top premieres you can look forward to next week.

December 17, 2024: The Simpsons: O C’mon All Ye Faithful

Platform: Disney+

Director: Matt Groening (Creator)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Christmas Special

Synopsis: The residents of Springfield seek Christmas cheer as renowned illusionist Derren Brown arrives with psychological tricks to lift the town's holiday spirits. However, chaos erupts when Homer is hypnotized into believing he’s Santa Claus, sparking questions about the true meaning of a Christmas miracle.

December 17, 2024: Aaron Rodgers: Enigma (Season 1, Episode 1)

Platform: Netflix

Directors: Gotham Chopra, Liam Hughes

Stars: Aaron Rodgers

Genre: Documentary, Sports, American Football

Synopsis: This documentary series follows NFL star Aaron Rodgers' journey with the New York Jets and his life beyond football, including his advocacy of ayahuasca, a psychedelic brew.

December 18, 2024: English Teacher

Platform: Disney+

Genre: Comedy, Schools & University, LGBTQ+

Synopsis: Evan, a gay high school English teacher, and his colleagues struggle to balance the expectations of students, parents, and personal lives in this comedic exploration of school life.

December 20, 2024: Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Platform: Disney+

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Sequel

Synopsis: Justin Russo chooses to embrace his own mortality and reconnects with family, while Alex introduces Billie, a young wizard-in-training, who seeks Justin's guidance.

December 22, 2024: Marvel Studios’ What If… ? (Season 3)

Platform: Disney+

Director: Matthew Chauncey, Bryan Andrews

Genre: Animation, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superheroes

Synopsis: Season 3 of What If…? explores alternative Marvel timelines. One episode features Red Guardian and Winter Soldier in a heated conflict with Dr. Foster, promising thrilling action and twists for MCU fans.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.