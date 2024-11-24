OTT re-releases next week in US: ‘Cold Case’, ‘The Creature Cases’, ’Chef’s Table’

Next week, several popular series and documentaries will make their way back to OTT platform Netflix in the United States (US), offering a mix of true crime, animation, and culinary exploration.
Netflix is set to re-release Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, a gripping docuseries revisiting the infamous murder case, along with the fourth season of the animated kids' series The Creature Cases. Additionally, Chef's Table returns with Volume 7, taking viewers inside the kitchens of renowned chefs from the United States. These re-releases promise to captivate audiences with compelling storytelling across various genres.
Platform: Netflix
Year: 2024
Genre: Documentary | True Crime
Director: Joe Berlinger
Synopsis: A gripping three-part docuseries revisits the unsolved murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the child beauty queen whose death in 1996 shocked the world. With nearly 30 years since the tragedy, the series uncovers fresh insights into the case, featuring interviews with key figures such as Ramsey’s father. The docuseries explores the media frenzy, police missteps, and the decades-long quest for justice, offering a thorough look at one of the most controversial and mysterious cases in American history.
Platform: Netflix
Year: 2022
Genre: Animation | Kids | Action | Adventure | Comedy
Directors: Jérémie Guneau, Sebastien Le Neve
Starring: Nneka Okoye, Shash Hira, Teresa Gallagher
Synopsis: The fourth season of The Creature Cases brings back Sam Snow and Kit Casey, two young agents solving thrilling mysteries that combine zoological facts with wild detective adventures. This animated series is designed to educate and entertain kids, taking them on exciting escapades as the duo unravels complex cases involving various creatures from around the world.
Platform: Netflix
Year: 2015
Genre: Documentary | Cooking
Directors: David Gelb, Clay Jeter, Brian McGinn, Andrew Fried
Synopsis: In this highly acclaimed series, Chef's Table takes a closer look at the lives and culinary philosophies of some of the world’s best chefs. Volume 7 delves into the U.S. culinary scene, featuring renowned chefs like Christina Tosi, Corrado Assenza, Jordi Roca, and Will Goldfarb. Each episode explores their personal journeys, inspirations, and the art behind their kitchens, offering an intimate and inspiring look into the world of haute cuisine.
