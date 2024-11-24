OTT re-releases next week in US: ‘Cold Case’, ‘The Creature Cases’, ’Chef’s Table’

Next week, several popular series and documentaries will make their way back to OTT platform Netflix in the United States (US), offering a mix of true crime, animation, and culinary exploration.

Netflix is set to re-release Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, a gripping docuseries revisiting the infamous murder case, along with the fourth season of the animated kids' series The Creature Cases. Additionally, Chef's Table returns with Volume 7, taking viewers inside the kitchens of renowned chefs from the United States. These re-releases promise to captivate audiences with compelling storytelling across various genres.

November 25, 2024: Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2024

Genre: Documentary | True Crime

Director: Joe Berlinger

Synopsis: A gripping three-part docuseries revisits the unsolved murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the child beauty queen whose death in 1996 shocked the world. With nearly 30 years since the tragedy, the series uncovers fresh insights into the case, featuring interviews with key figures such as Ramsey’s father. The docuseries explores the media frenzy, police missteps, and the decades-long quest for justice, offering a thorough look at one of the most controversial and mysterious cases in American history.

The Creature Cases - Season 4

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2022

Genre: Animation | Kids | Action | Adventure | Comedy

Directors: Jérémie Guneau, Sebastien Le Neve

Starring: Nneka Okoye, Shash Hira, Teresa Gallagher

Synopsis: The fourth season of The Creature Cases brings back Sam Snow and Kit Casey, two young agents solving thrilling mysteries that combine zoological facts with wild detective adventures. This animated series is designed to educate and entertain kids, taking them on exciting escapades as the duo unravels complex cases involving various creatures from around the world.

November 27, 2024: Chef's Table United States 2015, Volume 7

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2015

Genre: Documentary | Cooking

Directors: David Gelb, Clay Jeter, Brian McGinn, Andrew Fried