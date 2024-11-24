OTT re-releases next week in US: ‘Cold Case’, ‘The Creature Cases’, ’Chef’s Table’

  • Next week, OTT platform Netflix re-releases 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey', a true crime docuseries, alongside the fourth season of the animated series ‘The Creature Cases’. Also returning is 'Chef's Table' Volume 7, showcasing renowned US chefs. 

Ravi Hari
Published24 Nov 2024, 10:35 PM IST
OTT streaming platform Netflix to re-releases – 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey', 'The Creature Cases', and 'Chef's Table'
OTT streaming platform Netflix to re-releases – ’Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey’, ’The Creature Cases’, and ’Chef’s Table’

Next week, several popular series and documentaries will make their way back to OTT platform Netflix in the United States (US), offering a mix of true crime, animation, and culinary exploration.

Netflix is set to re-release Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, a gripping docuseries revisiting the infamous murder case, along with the fourth season of the animated kids' series The Creature Cases. Additionally, Chef's Table returns with Volume 7, taking viewers inside the kitchens of renowned chefs from the United States. These re-releases promise to captivate audiences with compelling storytelling across various genres.

November 25, 2024:

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2024

Genre: Documentary | True Crime

Director: Joe Berlinger

Synopsis: A gripping three-part docuseries revisits the unsolved murder of JonBenét Ramsey, the child beauty queen whose death in 1996 shocked the world. With nearly 30 years since the tragedy, the series uncovers fresh insights into the case, featuring interviews with key figures such as Ramsey’s father. The docuseries explores the media frenzy, police missteps, and the decades-long quest for justice, offering a thorough look at one of the most controversial and mysterious cases in American history.

The Creature Cases - Season 4

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2022

Genre: Animation | Kids | Action | Adventure | Comedy

Directors: Jérémie Guneau, Sebastien Le Neve

Starring: Nneka Okoye, Shash Hira, Teresa Gallagher

Synopsis: The fourth season of The Creature Cases brings back Sam Snow and Kit Casey, two young agents solving thrilling mysteries that combine zoological facts with wild detective adventures. This animated series is designed to educate and entertain kids, taking them on exciting escapades as the duo unravels complex cases involving various creatures from around the world.

November 27, 2024:

Chef's Table United States 2015, Volume 7

Platform: Netflix

Year: 2015

Genre: Documentary | Cooking

Directors: David Gelb, Clay Jeter, Brian McGinn, Andrew Fried

Synopsis: In this highly acclaimed series, Chef's Table takes a closer look at the lives and culinary philosophies of some of the world’s best chefs. Volume 7 delves into the U.S. culinary scene, featuring renowned chefs like Christina Tosi, Corrado Assenza, Jordi Roca, and Will Goldfarb. Each episode explores their personal journeys, inspirations, and the art behind their kitchens, offering an intimate and inspiring look into the world of haute cuisine.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 10:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsOTT re-releases next week in US: ‘Cold Case’, ‘The Creature Cases’, ’Chef’s Table’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,655.00810.00
      Chennai
      79,661.00810.00
      Delhi
      79,813.00810.00
      Kolkata
      79,665.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.