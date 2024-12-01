Several exciting TV shows and movies are set to debut in the United States on December 1, 2024, offering a range of genres from political dramas to festive adventures.

The first day of December brings compelling OTT offerings with The Agency, a political thriller on Paramount+ SHOWTIME starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, and Richard Gere. The show explores espionage and personal conflict as a CIA agent returns to London. Hallmark’s lineup includes The Christmas Quest, a festive adventure about a treasure hunt in Iceland, and The Finnish Line, which follows a young woman competing in a Finnish sled dog race. Lifetime’s Make or Bake Christmas adds romance and holiday cheer as a business mogul’s employee falls for a quaint bakery and its owner.

The Agency (TV Series) – Paramount+ SHOWTIME

Genre: Political Drama, Thriller

This new series, based on The Bureau (2015), dives into a world of espionage, political intrigue, and personal conflict. The show follows Martian, a covert CIA agent forced to return to London, where a rekindled romance complicates his mission. As the stakes rise, Martian’s heart and career are put to the test. Starring Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, and Richard Gere, The Agency promises an intense, high-stakes narrative filled with espionage and tension.

The Christmas Quest (TV Movie) – Hallmark Channel

Genre: Adventure

This festive adventure centers on an archaeologist and her ex-husband, who team up in Iceland to search for a legendary treasure. As they battle other treasure hunters, they must navigate their complicated past while racing against time to protect the treasure from falling into the wrong hands. Starring Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha, this Hallmark movie is set to offer a mix of excitement and holiday cheer.

The Finnish Line (TV Movie) – Hallmark Channel

Genre: Adventure

In The Finnish Line, Anya follows in her late father’s footsteps as she competes in a sled dog race in Finland. When her lead dog is injured, Anya must learn to trust a new canine partner while facing off against her father’s rival. This adventure-filled film stars Nichole Sakura, Kim Matula, and Beau Mirchoff and promises an emotional and thrilling race to victory.

Make or Bake Christmas (TV Movie) – Lifetime Genres: Family, Romance

Leslie, a business mogul known for her expertise in lifestyle branding, sets her sights on purchasing Sugar Bakers, a beloved local bakery owned by Denise Sugarbaker. She sends one of her employees, Emma, undercover to make a deal, but Emma finds herself enchanted by the bakery’s Christmas spirit and romance. Starring Vivica A. Fox, Jackée Harry, and Jasmine Aivaliotis, this heartwarming holiday movie is full of family, love, and sweet moments.