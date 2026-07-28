'Our family is in agony': Savannah Guthrie's heartbreaking appeal as mother Nancy remains missing for over 6 months

"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie has issued an emotional public appeal as authorities in Arizona continue searching for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since late January.

In a video shared on Instagram on Monday (July 27), Guthrie addressed those she believes may have information about her mother's disappearance, urging them to come forward and help bring the case to a close.

"I'm coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end," Guthrie said.

'We will never stop looking for her' The television host said the pain of her mother's disappearance has not eased despite months of investigation.

"Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts. The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place," she said.

Guthrie then appealed directly to the person or people responsible for her mother's disappearance.

"And I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I'm asking you, begging you to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her."

She added, "I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us. No matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice."

Nancy Guthrie disappeared after returning home Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after she failed to appear the morning after returning to her Catalina Foothills home from a family game night on January 31.

Investigators believe the 84-year-old was taken from her home against her will.

The disappearance prompted a large-scale investigation involving the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which has continued for nearly six months.

Doorbell camera captured masked suspect One of the key pieces of evidence released early in the investigation was footage from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

The images showed a masked man tampering with the front-door camera around the time of her disappearance.

Authorities described the individual as a man approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build and carrying a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

Despite months of investigation and numerous public tips, investigators have not identified the suspect or made any arrests.

Ransom notes and anonymous messages The investigation has also been complicated by a series of anonymous messages and ransom demands.

In the days following Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, several media organizations, including TMZ, reportedly received ransom notes claiming responsibility for her abduction.

One message allegedly demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy Guthrie's release, while another claimed she had died.

Authorities have never verified the authenticity of the messages, and the reported ransom deadlines passed without any confirmed developments.

Rewards remain on offer The FBI continues to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery or the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have separately announced a $1 million reward in hopes of generating new leads.