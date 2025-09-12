Subscribe

US-India ties ‘warmer than India’s with China,’ says Trump’s pick for ambassador Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor, the next US Ambassador to India, acknowledges current challenges in the India-US relationship but emphasizes its long-term warmth compared to China's ties with India.

Livemint
Published12 Sep 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Advertisement
White House Presidential Personnel Office Director Sergio Gor, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to India, testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House Presidential Personnel Office Director Sergio Gor, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to India, testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)

"... We will make it a top priority that India is pulled into our side and away from China...," says Sergio Gor, nominee as the next US Ambassador to India.

Advertisement

He also says, "... While we (India-US) might have our moment of hiccups right now, we are on the track of resolving that. Our relationship with the Indian government and the Indian people extends many more decades, and it's a much warmer relationship than they have with the Chinese... Chinese expansionism is not just on the border with India, it's all over the area... We will make it a top priority that India is pulled into our side and away from them... In the ongoing trade talks, we want the Indian market to open for our crude oil, petroleum products, and LNG... India's middle class is larger than the entire US..."

Advertisement

(This is a breaking news)

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS-India ties ‘warmer than India’s with China,’ says Trump’s pick for ambassador Sergio Gor
Read Next Story