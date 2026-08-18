Outshine Fruit Bars recalled over glass contamination risk: Check products, flavours and date

Consumers are being advised to check their freezers after certain batches of Outshine Fruit Bars were voluntarily recalled over concerns that they could contain pieces of glass.

According to USA Today, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream has recalled selected batches of several frozen fruit-bar flavours, with best-before dates ranging from June 2027 to November 2027.

Advertisement

So far, there have been no reports of illnesses or injuries linked to the recalled products. However, anyone who believes they may have been injured after consuming one of the affected bars should seek medical attention immediately.

"The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our highest priority," Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream said in the release. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action may cause our consumers and retail customers."

Which Outshine Fruit Bars are being recalled? The recall covers selected batches of five Outshine Fruit Bar flavours:

Black Cherry

Grape

Strawberry

Tangerine

Watermelon The affected products were sold through retailers across the US and were available in 6-count boxes, according to the company.

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled products should not eat them. They can either dispose of the bars or return them to the retailer where they were bought to receive a full refund.

Advertisement

What if you accidentally swallowed glass? The possible effects of swallowing glass can vary depending on the size of the piece, according to the Poison Control Center. Very small pieces may not cause any noticeable symptoms.

The company has not specified how large the pieces of glass could be in the affected fruit bars. However, swallowing larger pieces may lead to symptoms including:

Chest pain

Abdominal pain

Blood in the stool

A bloated abdomen

Fever Sharp pieces of glass can also cause injuries to the mouth, throat, stomach or intestines. Someone who bites into a piece of glass may also suffer cuts inside the mouth.

Anyone who thinks they may have been injured after accidentally consuming glass should contact a medical professional immediately.

Here’s a detailed list of the recalled products: Outshine Strawberry Product: Outshine Strawberry 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars

Advertisement

Batch code and best before dates:

LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617003 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617103 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617203 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617303 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617403 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617503 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA617603 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA620303 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620403 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620503 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620603 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620703 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620803 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620903 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621003 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621103 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621203 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA621303 – 30 NOV 2027

LLA621403 – 30 NOV 2027

LLA621503 – 30 NOV 2027

LLA621603 – 30 NOV 2027

UPC: 041548610047

Outshine Grape Product: Outshine Grape 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars

Advertisement

Batch code (bottom of package) and best before dates:

LLA616803 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA616903 – 30 SEP 2027

LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA619803 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA619903 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620003 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620103 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620203 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA620303 – 31 OCT 2027

UPC: 041548244044

Outshine Watermelon Batch code (bottom of package) and best before dates:

LLA617603 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA617703 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA617803 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA617903 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA618003 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA618103 – 30 JUN 2027

LLA618203 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618303 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618403 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027

Advertisement

LLA619103 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619203 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619303 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619403 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619503 – 31 JUL 2027

UPC: 041548413624

Outshine Black Cherry Batch code (bottom of package) and best before dates:

LLA618503 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618603 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618703 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618803 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA618903 – 31 JUL 2027

LLA619003 – 31 JUL 2027

UPC: 041548000121

Outshine Tangerine Product: Outshine Tangerine 6-Count 2.5 ounce Fruit Bars

Batch code (bottom of package) and best before dates:

LLA619603 – 31 OCT 2027

LLA619703 – 31 OCT 2027

UPC: 041548612041