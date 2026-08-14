Over 1 million eggs recalled in US over possible contamination – check your fridge

Consumers in several US states have been urged to check their refrigerators for recalled eggs after Midwest Poultry Services recalled nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs over potential contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis.

The recall, issued on July 22, covers 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs produced at farms in Texas. The Us Food and Drug administration (FDA) said the eggs were produced and distributed between 6 June and 3 July, wth sell-by or best-by dates ranging from 20 July to 7 August, 2026.

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The FDA and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections. As of the FDA's 24 July update, 98 people had been infected across 17 states with 26 hospitalisations and no reported deaths.

The recalled eggs can be identified by the codes P-1950 or 0840962, together with Julian dates ranging from 157 to 184 printed on the side of the carton. They were sold under several brand names, including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire's, Country Morning and Sunups.

The eggs were detailed to retail and foodservice customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi also carried affected products. Other smaller retailers and foodservice were supplied as well.

The FDA said epidemiological, laboratory and traceback evidence identified the recalled eggs as a likely source of illnesses in the outbreak, although the agency said that the producer does not account for all cases and investigation remains ongoing.

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Certain samples collected collected at Midwest Poultry Services' Texas farms also tested positive for Salmonella, with some matching the outbreak strain through whole-genome sequencing.

What consumers should do Consumers who have recalled eggs should not eat, sell, or serve them. The FDA has advised people to throw the eggs away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Anyone who stored eggs without the original packaging and cannot determine they are a part of the recall should also discard them.

Consumers should also clean and sanitise surfaces, containers and utensils that may have come into contact with the eggs to reduce the risk of of cross-contamination. The FDA recommends washing hands, utensils and surfaces with hot, soapy water before and after handling raw eggs or foods containing them.

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People with symptoms of Salmonella infection are advised to call a healthcare provider. The investigation and recall remain ongoing, with health authorities continuing to assess whether additional sources may be involved.