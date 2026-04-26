Over 55% of Americans support impeaching Trump; 66% disapprove of the war in Iran, poll shows

President Donald Trump, who has been leading the US's war against Iran, has been facing trouble back home. A new national poll has now revealed that at least 66 per cent of Americans feel that the war has not been worth the cost to Washington.

The survey, conducted by Strength in Numbers and Verasight, showed that only 29 per cent of Americans feel that the war in Tehran is worth the cost, and only eight per cent were unsure.

Additionally, roughly 55 per cent of Americans would support the US House of Representatives voting to impeach Trump. The survey, which was conducted from April 10–14, asked 1,514 US adults whether they would support or oppose an impeachment vote against the president. Only 37 per cent opposed it, and eight per cent said they were unsure.

Pollster G. Elliott Morris described the results as striking. Morris noted that a surprising percentage of both Republicans and Trump’s own 2024 voters say they would support impeachment if a vote were held today. The net margin of +18 (support minus opposition) puts Trump in the neighbourhood of the numbers Richard Nixon saw at the peak of the Watergate scandal in August 1974.

What did the survey reveal? According to a recent survey, only 35 per cent of Americans strongly or somewhat approve of Trump's job performance, while 61 per cent disapprove and only 3 per cent are unsure.

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When asked how people feel regarding Trump's handling of several issues, here's what the survey noted: Job and economy: Only 15 per cent strongly approved of his handling, while 20 per cent somewhat approved of it. A majority of 60 per cent disapproved of his handling of the job and economy, and only five per cent said they are unsure.

Prices/inflation: On prices and inflation, just 10 per cent of respondents strongly approve, and 16 per cent somewhat approve of how Trump is handling the issue, while 16 per cent somewhat disapprove and 56 per cent strongly disapprove, with only two per cent saying they are unsure.

Trade with other countries: Only 36 per cent of Americans approved (strongly and somewhat) of Trump's handling of the issue, while 59 per cent disapproved of it, and five per cent stated they are unsure.

Foreign policy: In terms of foreign policy, a majority of 59 per cent disapproved of it, and only 35 per cent approved of it.

Immigration: Over 54 per cent of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of the immigration issue, and only 43 per cent approve of it.

Border security: At least 49 per cent of Americans said they approved of how Trump was addressing border security concerns, with only 48 per cent disapproving of it.

Deportations: On deportations, 43 per cent of respondents approve of how Trump is handling the issue, while 55 per cent disapprove, with only three per cent saying they are unsure.

Education: On education, a combined 34 per cent of respondents approve of how Trump is handling it, while 58 per cent disapprove, with only seven per cent unsure.

Healthcare: On healthcare, 63 per cent disapprove overall, compared with 32 per cent who approve, while six per cent say they don’t know.

Government funding and social programs: 34 per cent of respondents approve of how the US President is handling the government funding and social programs issue, while 62 per cent disapprove of it, and only five per cent say they are unsure.

Crime and public safety: At least 43 per cent approved of Trump's handling of the issue, and 53 per cent disapproved of it, and five per cent said they were unsure.

Elections and democracy: On elections and democracy, 35 per cent approve, compared with 58 per cent who disapprove, while six per cent stated they don’t know.

Also Read | Most Americans blame Trump for rising gas prices amid war with Iran, polls show

Trump blamed for rising gas prices Several other polls from Reuters, YouGov, and The New York Times showed that a majority of Americans blame Trump for rising gas prices as the US waged a war against Tehran. Additionally, public dissatisfaction with Trump has also reached an all-time high during his second term, with the latest polling average from The New York Times showing a clear majority of Americans unhappy with his performance.