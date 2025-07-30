Ozzy Osbourne funeral procession: Thousands of Black Sabbath fans gather in Birmingham to bid farewell

Thousands of Black Sabbath fans packed Birmingham’s Broad Street on Wednesday as Ozzy Osbourne’s hearse passed through his hometown. The metal legend, who died last week at 76, was honored with chants of "Ozzy! Ozzy!" as his procession stopped at the Black Sabbath bench, a city landmark dedicated to the band in 2019.

Six cars followed carrying his family, including wife Sharon who appeared emotional during the tribute, according to an AP report.

From factory floors to metal god Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates formed in 1968 while working factory jobs in Birmingham’s industrial landscape.

Their heavy, guitar-driven sound, first heard on their 1970 debut album – would define metal music forever. Despite worldwide fame, Osbourne stayed true to his working-class roots.

A fan recalled on social media, "He inspired everyone here. You can feel the loss."

The city recently awarded Osbourne and his bandmates the Freedom of Birmingham for putting their hometown on the musical map.

Prince of Darkness’ wild legacy Known as the "Prince of Darkness," Osbourne became famous for outrageous stage antics and struggles with addiction during Black Sabbath’s 1970s peak. The band sold over 75 million albums worldwide with classics like "Paranoid" and "Iron Man."

After leaving Sabbath, Osbourne launched a successful solo career and became a TV star on "The Osbournes" reality show. His final performance came just days before his death, a surprise reunion with Sabbath at Aston Villa’s stadium before 42,000 fans.

A metal farewell The procession marked a fitting tribute for the man who made Birmingham the "home of metal." Fans continue visiting local landmarks like the bench and the former factory where Sabbath formed.