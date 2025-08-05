Ozzy Osbourne’s cause of death revealed, here's what the report says

Ozzy Osbourne’s official cause of death has been confirmed as a heart attack, along with Parkinson’s disease and heart problems. The Black Sabbath legend, 76, passed away on July 22 at his Buckinghamshire home, surrounded by his wife Sharon and children.

What is the reason of death? His daughter Aimee filed the death certificate in London, listing "acute myocardial infarction" (a severe heart attack) and "coronary artery disease" as primary causes, worsened by his long Parkinson’s battle.

Despite years of health struggles, Ozzy’s family emphasized he died "surrounded by love" and requested privacy. The rock icon’s passing came just 17 days after his emotional final performance with Black Sabbath in Birmingham, where he thanked fans “from the bottom of my heart”.

Ozzy faced multiple health issues before his death. He was secretly diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2003 but only revealed it publicly in 2020. His mobility declined sharply after a 2019 fall that worsened old spinal injuries from a 2003 quad-bike accident, leaving him in chronic pain and needing surgeries.

"It’s been five years of absolute hell," Ozzy admitted in 2023, crediting his family’s support for keeping him going.

Parkinson’s affected his legs, but his voice remained strong. His son Jack clarified that spinal damage—not just Parkinson’s—crippled Ozzy’s body . Despite this, he defiantly performed his farewell show seated on a throne weeks before dying.

Ozzy’s funeral on July 25 was intimate and emotional. About 110 close family, friends, and musicians, including guitarist Zakk Wylde, gathered at his lakeside Buckinghamshire estate, where he was buried at "a beautiful point on the lake" per his wishes.

Photos of Ozzy filled the home, and attendees received one as a keepsake . Days later, thousands of fans lined Birmingham’s streets during a memorial procession.

Sharon and their children tearfully laid flowers at the Black Sabbath Bench, where posters declared “Birmingham will always love you”.

The hometown tribute honored Ozzy’s roots in Aston, where he "used to play on bomb sites" before changing rock music forever.

Ozzy’s legacy as a rock pioneer and survivor lives on. He sold over 100 million records, won three Grammys, and entered the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice . His final advice?

Tributes poured in from Elton John, Metallica, and fans worldwide . Sharon, married to Ozzy for 43 turbulent years, once said: “If it wasn’t for Sharon, I’d be long dead”.

Though known for bat-biting antics and "Prince of Darkness" theatrics, Ozzy wished to be remembered simply as "John Osbourne: a working-class kid from Aston" who beat the odds.

