Packers' Josh Jacobs arrested, charged with domestic abuse

Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday on five charges, including three forms of domestic abuse, and booked into Brown County Jail in Green Bay, according to the Hobart/Lawrence (Wis.) Police Department.

Jacobs, 28, faces domestic abuse charges of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, as well as intimidation of a victim and felony strangulation and suffocation.

On Saturday at approximately 8:37 a.m., the Hobart-Lawrence PD was dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time," Hobart-Lawrence police chief Michael Renkas said in a statement.

Jacobs denied the allegations through his attorneys.

"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public," attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac said in a statement. "We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."

The NFL told The Athletic in a statement that it has been in contact with the Packers, who said in a statement that it was aware of the matter but "will withhold further comment" given that it's "an ongoing legal situation."