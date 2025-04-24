Pahalgam terror attack: US issues ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for Jammu and Kashmir. Read here

The US issued 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the deadly attack on Pahalgam that killed at least 26 people on Tuesday.

In a press release on Wednesday, the US Embassy New Delhi said, "US citizens are reminded that the Department of State has a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for Jammu and Kashmir.

The travel advisory states, "Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh)."

"Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. It also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government does not allow foreign tourists to visit certain areas along the LOC," the advisory added.

It also said US government personnel are prohibited from travel to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam terror attack The terror attack was carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22). It is said to be one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India took stern actions against neighbouring Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism. India said it decided to halt the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. It added that the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday and said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa Exemption scheme.