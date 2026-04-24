Paige Shiver says ex-Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was ‘controlling’; lost his baby during ‘ugly’ affair: Report

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore's ex-assistant Paige Shiver revealed Friday that she lost Moore's baby due to a medical emergency.
Shiver told ABC News’ “Good Morning America” that multiple doctors and experts had told her that "it wouldn’t be right or healthy for me to keep the baby."
According to the New York Post report, Shiver, 32, became pregnant during her years-long relationship with Moore.
But despite wanting to keep the baby, she was urged by doctors and Moore to end the pregnancy after she was diagnosed with Pompe Disease, a rare genetic disorder, she was quoted as saying in her first full sit-down interview about the ugly affair.
Shiver recalled in the interview that when she approached Moore about what to do about the baby, he told her, “You have to do what’s right for your body."
Shiver shared details about her tumultuous relationship with Moore and how it dramatically ended in December when he broke into her house and threatened to kill himself after she reported their affair to Michigan University officials.
Shiver had reportedly turned in evidence of their affair to the school, with the school claiming he had an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer.
Hours after learning he was canned, Moore barged into Shiver’s home, grabbed her butter knives and scissors, and threatened to kill himself.
“All of a sudden I hear footsteps, and they’re getting closer and louder...I run to my door to lock in, and he barges in,” she recalled in her interview with GMA.
“He said, ‘You ruined my life. Why would you do this too?'” she said.
Shiver said she feared for her life when the 6’4″ coach broke down in tears and threatened suicide.
Moore had first met Shiver in 2022 when he was a Michigan assistant coach. He was manipulative and had “complete control” over her emotions and her professional career, Shiver said.
“He knew that, and he used it, he used it against me,” she said.
“Every time I tried to pull away, every time I tried to get out of even Michigan, he always had a story, always had a way to pull me in … in making me feel that I couldn’t leave him because he was so miserable without me,” she revealed.
She said she had thought she was in love with Moore, who is married with three children, until hindsight showed her what it really was.
“I did [love him], but obviously looking back at things and really reflecting on what happened, what was happening... It’s not love at all,” she was quoted by the New York Post as saying.
She added that she feared for her life when he stormed in after she reported him.
Michigan dismissed head football coach Sherrone Moore with immediate effect following an internal investigation that found credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, the university confirmed late on Wednesday.
The University of Michigan announced Moore’s termination shortly after initial reports surfaced, citing a breach of institutional policy.
"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behaviour."
Later, Moore was placed on probation for 18 months for a confrontation with his executive assistant, the Associated Press reported.
Moore, 40, was fired on December 10 after leading the Wolverines for two seasons, following Jim Harbaugh’s move to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers. It was a stunning dismissal at one of college football’s most prestigious programs.
Moore was accused that same day of confronting Paige Shiver, with whom he had been having an affair, and blaming her for his firing, even threatening to kill himself with butter knives and kitchen scissors in her apartment.
Authorities said she had ended the affair and spoken to school officials about it.
Moore was initially charged with felony home invasion, stalking and illegal entry. But Washtenaw County prosecutors agreed to a deal in which he pleaded no contest to two other misdemeanors.
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