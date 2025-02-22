Paige Spiranac, social media influencer and former professional golfer, has voiced her support for Hooters as the restaurant chain faces financial difficulties. Reacting to reports of a potential bankruptcy filing, Spiranac took to social media with a bold declaration: “Not on my watch.”

The influencer, known for her strong online presence and brand partnerships, has previously collaborated with Hooters and has a deep connection with the brand. With over four million Instagram followers and more than one million on X (formerly Twitter), Spiranac’s backing could potentially rally support for the struggling chain.

Hooters faces financial struggles Hooters of America is reportedly working with creditors on a restructuring plan that may lead to a bankruptcy court filing in the coming months, according to Bloomberg. The casual dining chain, famous for its wings and themed restaurant experience, has been struggling with declining foot traffic and rising financial pressures.

The company is working with law firm Ropes & Gray to prepare for a possible bankruptcy filing, though final decisions have not yet been made. The court process is expected to begin within the next two months, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Could Spiranac's influence make a difference? Spiranac’s involvement has sparked discussions about whether her influence can help bring renewed interest to the brand. Her previous collaborations with Hooters have highlighted her ability to drive engagement and visibility for companies. While she has not announced any specific plans, her track record in digital marketing suggests that she could play a key role in attracting customers back to Hooters locations nationwide.

Restructuring plans underway To address its financial challenges, Hooters has enlisted turnaround advisers from boutique firm Accordion Partners. Also, some of the company’s debtholders have sought financial guidance from Houlihan Lokey, according to the news report.

With approximately 300 locations nationwide, the fate of the restaurant chain remains uncertain. However, with Spiranac’s vocal support and potential marketing push, Hooters could see a resurgence in customer interest. Whether her efforts will be enough to turn things around remains to be seen.

