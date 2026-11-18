A Pakistani man has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison by a US court for plotting to assassinate President Donald Trump in 2024, Reuters reported.

Asif Merchant plotted to kill Trump and other prominent US politicians at the behest of Iran, according to a US Department of Justice (DOJ) statement issued on Tuesday (local time).

Advertisement

"Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Asif Merchant, 48, of Pakistan, was sentenced by US District Judge Eric R Komitee to 330 months in prison for attempting to commit an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and murder for hire," the DOJ statement said.

According to prosecutors, Merchant also attempted to recruit people in the US to carry out the killings in retaliation for Washington's assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020. Trump was serving his first term as US president at the time of Soleimani's killing.

Joe Biden, Nikki Haley among targets Federal prosecutors said the potential targets also included then-President Joe Biden and Nikki Haley, a presidential candidate in 2024.

Merchant was convicted by a federal jury in March this year of travelling to the US to arrange political assassinations on American soil. His trial began in February in Brooklyn, New York.

Advertisement

During his testimony, Merchant said he had joined the plot involving Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unwillingly, claiming he had acted to protect his family in Tehran.

Tehran denies targeting US officials He also testified that he had not been instructed to target any specific individual, although his handler in Iran had named three people during their conversations.

Tehran has denied targeting or plotting attacks against US officials, including Trump.

Merchant's plan was foiled after a person he approached in April 2024 to help execute the plot reported his activities to authorities and became a confidential informant. Merchant was subsequently arrested and pleaded not guilty to the charges.