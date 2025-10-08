Palisades fire: Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, arrested for California blaze that killed 12, destroyed 6,000 homes

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in California for allegedly starting the January fire that ravaged Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood, killing 12 people and destroying around 6,000 homes. The Los Angeles fire, which erupted in January 2025, destroyed much of the Pacific Palisades, turning into one of the most destructive blaze in the history of the city.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht who was in the area on the day a fire broke out on the Santa Monica Mountains of Los Angeles County.

The Californian authorities said Jonathan Rinderknecht “intentionally” started the fire New Year's Day which was also put out. But it continued to burn underground, later reigniting during intense winds.

Addressing a press conference, acting US Attorney Bill Essayli said while accused Jonathan Rinderknecht fled the scene after lighting the fire, he returned to “watch it burn”. But during his interview, Jonathan Rinderknecht said he was not in the area where the fire had started but near the bottom of the hiking trail. He also said that he did not see anyone else in the area.

He was arrested Tuesday in Florida and was due to appear in court Wednesday. Essayli declined to say how investigators believe Rinderknecht started the Jan. 1 fire.

‘Intentionally’ lit fire During the probe into California's Palisades fire, investigators concluded the fire was deliberately set, likely using a lighter to ignite vegetation or paper, according to the criminal complaint.

The other possibilities could also include fireworks, power lines or simply a lit cigarette. The cause of the second blaze has not yet been determined.

Both fires burned for days, reducing block after block of entire neighborhoods to gray and black debris.