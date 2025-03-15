Viral Video | 82-year-old Los Angeles fire survivor reunites with pet cat; netizens react to ‘heartwarming’ moment

'Cats have nine lives'- the popular saying could be true for a pet cat named Aggie, who was reunited with her 82-year-old owner, after the feline was presumed dead, for nearly two months.

A ‘heartwarming’ video of the cat being returned to its owner, has gone viral, garnering over a million views. Netizens across the globe have been moved by it, with many commenting about the “beautiful” moment.

Aggie, a Maine Coon, was feared dead for two months after the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles reduced her owner, 82-year-old Katherine Kiefer's home to ashes.

Advertisement

Netizens react to viral video Social media users flooded the comments section of X, in complete awe of the viral video, which shows the cat being handed over to its owner.

“What a heartwarming story. Glad she got her family member back.” wrote one user.

Advertisement



“Omg what a precious baby,” wrote another.

“ Poor little sweetie. I'm glad that she's okay!🩷” stated a third user.

How was the cat rescued The 82-year-old cat owner, Kiefer had a medical appointment the day fire engulfed her neighbourhood and her children couldn’t find Aggie — who was prone to hiding — when they tried to rescue her, reported the Associated Press.

Two months later, Kiefer got a call from the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter, where she was reunited with Aggie. “I was very much worried that I was going to wake up and (discover) it had been a dream,” Kiefer told the AP.

Many pet owners struggled to reach their domesticated animals during the frantic rush to evacuate from the Palisades wildfire in January.

Advertisement