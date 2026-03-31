Palm Beach Airport, Penn Station, John F Kennedy Center: A list of things Trump has renamed after himself

The Palm Beach International Airport has now joined the list of things renamed after US President Donald Trump. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, on Monday (local time), signed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport as President Donald J Trump International Airport, ABC7 reported.

Trump, who frequently travels through the Palm Beach airport when heading to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida’s Palm Beach, is set to be honoured with the renaming. According to a statement from DeSantis’ office, the governor approved legislation related to “Commercial Service Airports” passed by the state legislature.

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Here's a list of things named after Trump According to reports, the renaming of Palm Beach International Airport follows efforts by Trump to have other prominent institutions bear his name. This includes a recent push to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as the Trump-Kennedy Center, although such a move would likely require congressional approval, as well as a proposal to rename the United States Institute of Peace after himself.

Additionally, the US President has also suggested renaming New York City’s Penn Station and Washington’s Dulles Airport in his honour. Last week, the US Treasury said that beginning this summer, paper currency will carry Trump’s signature, marking the first time a sitting president’s signature appears on US money.

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His name has also been linked to a proposed class of Navy warships, a visa programme for wealthy foreign nationals, a government-backed prescription drug website, and federally managed savings accounts for children.

According to The Guardian, earlier this month, a federal arts panel comprising members appointed by Trump approved a commemorative gold coin featuring his likeness. The coin is part of a series that the United States Mint plans to release to mark the country’s 250th anniversary this year.

In February, the White House said Trump had proposed lifting his hold on funding for a Hudson River tunnel project in New York in exchange for support from Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer.

Renaming of Palm Beach Airport As outlined in the document, the airport will be renamed, subject to administrative steps involving the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the signing of an agreement with the rights holder. The agreement must ensure Palm Beach County receives a perpetual, unrestricted, and cost-free right to use the name President Donald J. Trump International Airport, along with reasonable abbreviations or variations, across signage, advertising, marketing, merchandising, promotions, and for branding the airport’s operations, services, amenities, and all related purposes.

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According to the state legislature, the law is scheduled to take effect on 1 July. The Guardian reported that last week, Representative Brian Mast introduced legislation proposing to change the airport’s three-letter code from PBI to DJT, reflecting Trump’s initials.

FAA statement on renaming Palm Beach airport In a statement, the FAA said that airport naming is a local matter and does not require its approval. However, it added that the agency would still need to carry out certain administrative tasks, including updating navigational charts and databases.

Eric Trump responds to move While neither Trump nor the White House has issued a statement on the development so far, Eric Trump reacted to the move in a post on X, saying he was proud to have played a small role in making it happen. He also thanked DeSantis, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, and others.

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