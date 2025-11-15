‘We got him’: Pam Bondi confirms arrest of man who confronted Alina Habba and damaged US Attorney’s office

A man who confronted New Jersey’s acting Attorney Alina Habba and ransacked her office in Newark before fleeing, has been arrested.

The arrest came hours after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released the photo of a suspect identified as Keith Michael Lisa and announced a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

However, the information about the man arrested has not yet been revealed.

“Thanks to the great work of @FBI, @USMarshalsHQ, and @HSI_HQ the suspect wanted in the attack on @USAttyHabba’s office is now in custody. No one will get away with threatening or intimidating our great US Attorneys or the destruction of their offices,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi in a post on X.

Alina Habba thanked the FBI, Homeland Security and US Marshals for their tireless work to capture the suspect. “Now justice will handle him.”

Stating that ‘we got him’, Habba said that the justice department under Pam Bondi will not tolerate any acts of intimidation or violence toward law enforcement.

Also Read | Pam Bondi names prosecutor to lead DOJ probe into Epstein’s ties to Bill Clinton

The suspect, Keith Michael Lisa, who was in possession of a bat at the time of allegedly entering the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark on November 12 was denied entry. Following that, he discarded the bat and returned.

The FBI had released a photo of suspected.

“Once inside the building, he proceeded to the US Attorney's Office where he damaged government property. Lisa is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, has brown and gray hair and brown eyes, adding that he is considered dangerous,” said the FBI in a lookout notice.

‘We will respond’

Reacting to the arrest of the suspect, FBI director Kash Patel said that today’s arrest shows what coordinated federal law enforcement can do.

“Threats against our US Attorneys aren’t just attacks on individuals, they’re attacks on the rule of law. And we will respond every time,” said Patel.

Who is Alina Habba? — Alina Habba is the acting US Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

— Trump formally nominated Habba as New Jersey’s permanent US attorney on July 1.

— However, the state’s two Democratic US senators — Cory Booker and Andy Kim — opposed it, stalling the confirmation process.

— Habba previously served as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

— She represented Trump in various cases and acted as his spokesperson on legal matters.