Pam Bondi diagnosed with thyroid cancer, says report

Pam Bondi, the former Attorney General in the Trump administration, was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after her exit from the Justice Department, according to an Axios report.
The report quoted a source as saying that she underwent a treatment and is currently recovering. Pam Bondi has not yet addressed the reports that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
Earlier, Katie Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller's wife, had shared a post about Pam Bondi’s diagnosis on X. She said, “Pam Bondi has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks.”
The reports emerge as United States President Donald Trump appointed Pam Bondi to a White House advisory committee focused on artificial intelligence, Axios reported on Wednesday.
The White House did not immediately respond when reached for comment.
Tulsi Gabbard resigned on May 23 as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence on Friday, saying she needed to leave office as her husband battles cancer. She is the fourth Cabinet member to depart during Trump’s second term, all of them women.
In her resignation letter, which she posted on social media, Gabbard said she told Trump she would leave her job overseeing the coordination of 18 intelligence agencies on June 30. She said her husband had recently been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months.”
“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” she wrote in the letter, which was reported earlier by Fox News.