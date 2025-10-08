Pam Bondi faces Senate heat over political probes, troop deployments, and prosecutor firings: Key takeaways

US Attorney General Pam Bondi faced intense questioning on Tuesday (October 7) during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, defending her actions amid criticism that she is using the Justice Department to target President Donald Trump’s political opponents. The hearing came after the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey and amid ongoing federal investigations into other Democratic figures.

Key takeaways: Pam Bondi Senate hearing

Bondi claims to end “weaponization” Bondi repeatedly defended her record, saying she is restoring public trust in the Justice Department.

“We are returning to our core mission of fighting real crime. While there is more work to do, I believe in eight short months, we have made tremendous progress towards those ends,” she said.

She framed her actions as ending the “weaponization of justice” alleged under previous administrations, citing federal law enforcement operations in cities such as Washington, D.C., and Memphis.

On political investigations Democrats pressed Bondi on federal probes into critics of Trump, including Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff, and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Bondi repeatedly sidestepped questions, refusing to comment on pending cases or conversations with the president.

“I pledged that I would end the weaponization also of the Justice Department and that America would once again have a one tier system of justice for all. And that is what we are doing,” Bondi said.

She defended investigations as consistent with the department’s mission, despite Democrats calling them politically motivated.

On National Guard deployments Bondi defended Trump’s use of federal forces in Democratic-led cities, including Chicago and Los Angeles, citing concerns about crime and public safety.

“I wish you loved Chicago as much as you hate President Trump,” Bondi told Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).

“If you’re not going to protect your citizens, President Trump will.”

She blamed the Democratic-led government shutdown for hampering public safety operations.

On career prosecutor firings Democrats criticized Bondi for firing career prosecutors and scaling back corruption investigations. Bondi rejected the claims, instead accusing Democratic senators of politicizing oversight.

“They were playing politics with law enforcement powers and will go down as a historic betrayal of public trust,” she said, referring to the Biden Justice Department.

Bondi emphasized her goal of restoring independence and credibility to the department.