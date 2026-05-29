Pam Bondi says all required Epstein files released as she testifies before House: ‘Justice and transparency delivered’

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi defended the Trump administration’s decision to release files related to the Jeffrey Epstein case while testifying on Friday before House lawmakers, who are reviewing a process that was stalled and reportedly included personal details of potential victims, according to AP.

She told the House Oversight Committee on Friday that the Justice Department had made public all documents mandated under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, while noting that she did not oversee every part of the process, according to her prepared opening statement, as per ABC News.

Bondi, who arrived on Capitol Hill on Friday morning for a closed-door interview, had previously taken a firm stance during public testimony when questioned by lawmakers about the Epstein investigation. In her opening statement, she maintained a similar approach.

“The bottom line is: justice and transparency in this matter have been delivered at the direction of President Trump and his administration,” she mentioned, according to a written copy of her initial statement, reported AP.

‘Enormously complicated and labour-intensive task’ The transcribed interview provided lawmakers an opportunity to seek details on the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein files, as well as related issues, including the prison sentence of Epstein’s former associate and confidante, Ghislaine Maxwell.

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Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. His former associate, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 for recruiting teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, though she has maintained her innocence, arguing she should not have been prosecuted. The Justice Department later transferred Maxwell from a federal prison in Florida to a prison camp in Texas in August last year.

Lawmakers are seeking answers on prosecutorial decisions regarding investigations into Epstein’s associates, the Justice Department’s handling of a congressional mandate to release Epstein-related files, and whether President Donald Trump played any role in the process.

In her opening statement, Bondi said then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, now serving as acting attorney general, oversaw the release of the Epstein case files, which was carried out under a law passed by Congress and signed by Trump last year.

She described the process as “an enormously complicated and labour-intensive task” and admitted that the department had made some mistakes in redacting information. However, she largely defended the Justice Department’s actions, stating that it had followed the law and shown “an unprecedented commitment to transparency.”

Several survivors of Epstein’s abuse assembled outside the Capitol office where the interview was being held. They attempted to draw Bondi’s attention as she entered, but some said they were pushed aside by police officers.

Marina Lacerda, one of the survivors, mentioned, “We hope that she finds it in her heart to be completely honest. That's all we're asking for.”

The survivors also urged lawmakers to hold Bondi accountable for the handling of the Epstein files’ release, which reportedly contained personal details of potential victims.

They later faced House Oversight Committee Chair Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who assured them that he would push for the full release of all case files as required by law.

“We want justice for the survivors, we do,” Comer said.

Bondi's career Bondi, who this week disclosed that she is undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer, has remained within the circle of the Republican president even after being removed from her post in early April.

This week, Trump also appointed her to a White House artificial intelligence panel. She is set to be accompanied on Friday by Justice Department officials, including Harmeet Dhillon, head of the Civil Rights Division, who is serving as her counsel.

Bondi has been at the centre of the political controversy surrounding the Epstein case, initially creating expectations that the full set of so-called Epstein files would be released before later reversing course. That change in position led Congress to intervene and pass legislation mandating their release.

She came under further criticism when the Justice Department’s release of the documents was delayed and later found to include personal information and nude images of several alleged victims. During congressional hearings, Bondi has maintained that she was acting in accordance with the law.