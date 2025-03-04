Pam Bondi says FBI delivered ‘truckload’ Jeffery Epstein files after ultimatum

US Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed on Monday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) delivered a “truckload of evidence” in the Jeffrey Epstein case after she imposed a deadline on them.

Speaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity, Bondi revealed that the FBI had delivered a "truckload" of Epstein-related files after she imposed a strict deadline of 8 am last Friday for their handover.

Pam Bondi, without providing evidence, said she had learned from an unidentified source that the FBI's New York office remained in possession of thousands of documents related to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein that had not been disclosed.

She ordered the FBI to hand over “the full and complete Epstein files” to her and directed (Kash) Patel to “conduct an immediate investigation” into why the FBI did not follow her orders to turn over all documents.

"I gave (the FBI) a deadline of Friday at 8 am to get us everything," Pam Bondi explained. "And a source had told me where the documents were being kept, Southern District of New York, shock. So we got them all by Friday at 8 am."

"Thousands of pages of documents. I have the FBI going through them...and Director Patel is going to get us a detailed report as to why the FBI withheld all of those documents," she continued.

Bondi went on to describe the documents as being "a truckload of evidence" and emphasised that a detailed report is incoming.

"And, you know, we're going to go through it, go through it as fast as we can, but go through it very cautiously to protect all the victims of Epstein," she said.

The attorney general also accused the Biden administration of "sitting" on the documents.

Head of FBI New York office ‘ordered’ to retire? The head of the FBI's New York field office, who was reported to have resisted Justice Department efforts to scrutinise agents who participated in politically sensitive investigations, told coworkers that he had retired from the bureau after being directed to do so.

In a message to his colleagues, James Dennehy said he was told late Friday to put in his retirement papers but was not given a reason, AP reported. The move comes amid a period of upheaval at the bureau after new FBI Director Kash Patel took office last month, and conservative podcaster and Trump loyalist Dan Bongino was named deputy director.

Epstein Files Rollout was a ‘disappointment’? The highly-anticipated rollout of the Jeffery Epstein files drew criticism across the country on Thursday, disappointing those who expected a "client list" or any significant new information about the disgraced Palm Beach-based sex trafficker. Rep Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla, was one of the many vocal critics of the rollout.