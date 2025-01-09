Pamela Anderson, Canadian-American actress and model, recently shared a shocking story during an interview on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, revealing a terrifying incident on a plane where a man tried to attack her after mistaking her for a member of the country music trio The Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks).

The story unfolded when the Baywatch star Anderson was approached by an angry man during the flight. She explained, “This one time, I was on a flight and this guy came up to me and said, ‘Do you know what this country’s done for you?’” Anderson recalled feeling confused and frightened, adding, “And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What have I done?’ I was like, ‘Oh god.’ I looked back and he was [angry].”

As the situation escalated, a stewardess intervened, needing to physically restrain the man. “Then this stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me,” Anderson said.

The shocking reason behind the man's aggression was that he thought Anderson was Natalie Maines, the lead singer of The Chicks, who had sparked nationwide outrage in 2003 after publicly criticizing President George W. Bush during the Iraq war. “Yeah. Ended up he thought I was a Dixie Chick. Remember that whole Dixie Chick thing?” Anderson remarked, noting the high levels of public tension surrounding the band at the time.

Also Read | Archie and Lilibet tune in with Meghan Markle’s tribute to late dog

The traumatic incident left a lasting impact on Anderson. “I almost got killed on a plane. I was scared to fly after that, a little bit,” she confessed while recalling the story. Despite the humorous tone, it was clear that the experience was no laughing matter at the time.