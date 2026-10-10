Panama earthquake: Is the tsunami warning still in place? Have aftershocks been detected? Here's what we know so far

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Panama on Friday (October 9), collapsing buildings and roads, damaging historic structures and injuring at least 27 people. Authorities reported no deaths, although President José Raúl Mulino cautioned that the toll could change as rescue and damage assessments continued.

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The shallow earthquake triggered panic across the Central American country, with residents evacuating buildings in the capital, Panama City. Authorities also issued a tsunami warning for parts of the eastern Pacific before lifting it later in the day.

The earthquake was followed by dozens of aftershocks, including one measuring above magnitude 6.0, according to local geosciences authorities.

Here's what we know so far about the earthquake, the tsunami warning, the aftershocks and the damage.

Is the tsunami warning still in place? No. The tsunami warning issued after the earthquake was later lifted, according to reports.

The warning had covered the Pacific coasts of Panama, Colombia, Ecuador, Nicaragua and Guatemala. Alerts issued by El Salvador and Chile for Easter Island were also lifted.

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Néstor Luque, director of the Geosciences Institute at the University of Panama, said waves measuring between 3 and 10 feet (1 to 3 metres) were expected around Isla Cañas and the southern coast of Los Santos province. He said major waves were not expected beyond those areas.

Seawater had already reached some homes near the coast on Isla Cañas, according to Luque.

Have aftershocks been detected? Yes. More than 80 aftershocks were recorded by Panama's local geosciences institute, including one measuring above magnitude 6.0.

Several aftershocks measured magnitudes of 5.8, 5.5 and 5.2, according to reports.

The tremors prompted some residents to evacuate buildings more than once.

Epicentre The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake struck at 12:56 pm local time on Friday (1756 GMT), with its epicentre around 10 kilometres (six miles) from Pitaloza Arriba, a small community in central Herrera province.

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The tremor occurred at a shallow depth of approximately 10 kilometres, increasing the potential for strong shaking near the epicentre.

The USGS initially estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 8.0 before revising it to 7.6 and subsequently to 7.7.

The shaking was felt across Panama, including in the capital, which is about 200 kilometres (120 miles) from the epicentre. Residents reported objects falling inside homes and buildings, while people rushed outdoors as a precaution.

Extent of damage Damage was concentrated in the central provinces of Herrera, Coclé, Los Santos and Veraguas, according to officials. At least 27 people suffered minor injuries, the National Civil Protection System said.

President Mulino described the situation as a major disaster and said some roads had completely collapsed.

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Among the reported damage:

- Collapsed buildings and roads: Sections of roads developed large fissures, while some structures were partially or completely damaged in affected provinces.

- Historic church damaged: The Church of San Atanasio, a colonial-style Catholic church in Los Santos province, was reported to have collapsed. The church was declared a National Historic Heritage Site in 1938.

- Damage in Penonomé: The cathedral in the town suffered a partial collapse and cracks. Damage was also reported at the governor's office and the Dos Continentes hotel.

- Town cut off: Health Minister Fernando Boyd said Tonosí, in Los Santos province, had been cut off because of road damage. Authorities were exploring whether access could be restored by air.

- Damage to homes: Former president Ricardo Martinelli shared photographs showing his house in the town of Soná, in Veraguas province, had collapsed.

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(With AFP, AP inputs)

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