4 hospitalised after unknown person opens fire during class reunion in Tennessee; probe underway

A class reunion in Chattanooga, Tennessee, ended in terror on Saturday afternoon after gunfire erupted, injuring four people and sparking panic at the Tyner Community Center. The Chattanooga Police Department, according to a Fox News report, officers responded around 3.00 pm local time to reports of a shooting on Ty Hi Drive where a class reunion was underway.

Upon arrival, the cops found four people with non-life-threatening injuries, who were promptly taken to a local hospital.

Tennessee shooting: Witnesses describe chaotic and frightening scene Another New York Post report quoted an eyewitness saying that everyone was enjoying themselves but they heard sudden shots fired.

The NY Post report quoted Jeoff Herman recalling that after sudden shots were fired during the event, everyone scurried across the venue. Herman added that little kids and everyone else was on the ground. “It was bad, real bad,” he was quoted as saying.

Also read: Conjoined twin Carmen Andrade marries boyfriend Daniel McCormack in intimate Connecticut ceremony

Heroic efforts amid the panic Another attendee Dominic Burkes recalled rushing to assist one of the victims. Speaking to WTVC-TV, he said that all the bullet wounds of the victim were covered to keep her from bleeding out. He added, “I held her hand and made sure she was fine.”

Local reports noted that some attendees fled the scene as soon as the shots were fired while others dropped to the ground for safety. The number of people present at the time of the shooting thereby has not been confirmed.

Investigation underway, suspect unknown The news reports stated that the police at the time have not released a motive or description of any suspects. The Fox News report stated that one individual was reportedly seen being placed in the back of a police vehicle, but authorities have not confirmed an arrest.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press and Fox News Digital reports stated that though the police hadn’t identified any suspects yet, they have assured the public that there is no ongoing threat. However, the authorities have urged the residents to stay away from the Tyner Community Center area while the probe is underway.

The Chattanooga Police Department told the media that they will share more updates as more information becomes available.

FAQs Where did the shooting take place? The incident took place at the Tyner Community Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, during a class reunion on July 12.

How many people were injured? Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Was the suspect caught? Police have not confirmed an arrest or released details about the shooter.

Is there an ongoing threat to the public? No. Authorities say there is no current threat to the public.