Panicked fliers abruptly evacuated from Miami airport, video emerges - Here's what happened

Thousands of passengers were abruptly ordered to leave terminals at Miami International Airport on Sunday evening amid reports of a security incident, triggering widespread confusion, panic and disruption to flights. Videos shared on social media showed crowds of travellers waiting outside the airport as authorities worked to assess the situation.

According to social media handle RT, the thousands of passengers were evacuated from Miami International Airport after a suspicious item was discovered, prompting an urgent security response.

Sudden evacuation sparks panic among passengers The evacuation reportedly began at around 6pm local time on Sunday, January 25, at Miami International Airport, located at 2100 NW 42nd Ave, Miami, Florida. While no official confirmation of a shooting or bomb threat has been issued, eyewitnesses described a sudden surge of fear inside the terminals.

One eyewitness said on X: “Crazy situation at the Miami airport now. Just as I checked in and was about to go towards security, there was some kind of “pop” and a huge panic started. Everyone started to run for the exits.”

Passengers said they were instructed to leave the airport immediately, with little information provided about the nature of the threat.

Another traveller tweeted: “@VirginAtlantic are you aware of any potential delays at Miami, just arrived for a flight later and airport is being evacuated,”

A third local shared footage from outside the airport, writing: “we had to evacuate the Miami airport and they’re not telling us anything. just to leave,”

Speculation about a possible bomb threat circulated rapidly online. One user claimed: “Evacuating Miami airport #mia #miamiairport seems to be a b*** threat, several arrested,”

However, these claims have not been independently confirmed.

No official statement from Miami airport authorities as confusion continues As of the time of writing, neither Miami police nor airport authorities have released a formal statement explaining the cause of the evacuation.

Flights reportedly affected amid ongoing disruption Much of the information about Sunday’s evacuation has emerged from social media posts by eyewitnesses and passengers outside the airport. Some travellers have claimed that all flights were temporarily closed, though this has not been officially confirmed.

What is clear is that an incident of this scale is likely to have significant knock-on effects. Delays and cancellations are expected as security checks are reviewed and operations gradually resume.

Passengers are being advised to monitor airline communications closely and allow extra time for travel as authorities work to determine the cause of the evacuation and restore normal airport operations.

(This article will be updated when there is an official confirmation on the reason for the abrupt evacuation at Miami airport)

Recent bomb scare at Miami International Airport The incident comes only days after a separate security scare at the same airport. Earlier this week, a routine boarding process escalated into a major security response after a passenger made a remark referencing a bomb.

That incident occurred shortly after 2pm at gate D60-E, where passengers were preparing to board American Airlines Flight 3963 to Houston. The individual involved, identified as 49-year-old Eulalio Felipe Orama, a Houston resident of Cuban origin, was taken into custody and later charged under Florida law. Evacuations were ordered as a precaution at that time.

According to police records, the situation escalated when airline staff informed Orama that his carry-on bag would need to be checked due to limited overhead space. During a brief exchange that included routine security questions, Orama allegedly responded in a sarcastic manner, saying that a bomb would not fit inside the bag.

An airline employee who witnessed the exchange told authorities that Orama appeared irritated by the request to check his luggage and used the word “bomb” in that context. The comment immediately triggered airport security protocols.