Paramount in talks to settle $10B case filed by Donald Trump against CBS: All about the lawsuit

Paramount is in discussions to settle a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Donald Trump against CBS News and 60 Minutes, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

What is the lawsuit? The lawsuit refers to a $10 billion legal action filed by Donald Trump against CBS News and its 60 Minutes program. In his October lawsuit, Trump alleged that CBS engaged in "deceptive doctoring" of a segment featuring his political rival, Kamala Harris.

He claimed that the segment misrepresented her response to a question about Gaza by showing a different version of her answer in the promo versus the actual interview. Trump argued that the editing amounted to “news distortion” and was used to influence public opinion in favour of the Democratic Party.

According to the Times, executives at Paramount believe that resolving the lawsuit could reduce the chances of the Trump administration blocking the studio’s planned merger with Skydance. Two individuals close to Shari Redstone, Paramount's controlling shareholder, told the Times that she “strongly supports the effort to settle.”

The report said that if Paramount settles, it would follow the example set by ABC and Meta, both of which chose to cooperate with the incoming 47th president instead of continuing litigation. On Wednesday, Meta agreed to pay $25 million to settle Trump’s lawsuit over being banned from Facebook and Instagram following the January 6 Capitol attacks.

What did Trump allege? After the interview aired, Trump claimed that it had been deceptively edited, pointing out that Kamala Harris gave a different response to a question about Gaza in the 60 Minutes promo than what was shown in the broadcast.

However, CBS strongly defended the interview, rejecting any allegations of deception. CBS News asserted, “When we edit any interview, whether a politician, an athlete, or a movie star, we strive to be clear, accurate, and on point.”

The network explained that the different response was simply due to time constraints, with 60 Minutes clarifying, "Same question. Same answer. But a different portion of the response." CBS also noted that it is a standard practice in the news industry to trim responses for length. In response to Trump’s lawsuit, CBS called the litigation "completely without merit" and stated that it would “vigorously defend against it.”

Last month, The Times reported that Disney CEO Bob Iger approved a $15 million settlement to avoid a lengthy legal battle and to prevent Trump’s “animus” during his second term. Disney feared that this "worst-case scenario" could be used by Trump and his allies to overturn the landmark First Amendment ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan (1964). This ruling, along with subsequent cases, made it more difficult for public figures like Trump to win libel lawsuits.

