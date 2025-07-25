Paramount-Skydance merger worth $8 billion gets US FCC nod as South Park mocks Donald Trump after signing new deal

The US Federal Communications Commission on Thursday gave nod to the merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media, thus clearing the clearing the path for an $8.4 billion sale of some of the most prominent names in entertainment.

The Paramount-Skydance merger will see the sale of channels including the CBS broadcast television network, Paramount Pictures, and the Nickelodeon cable channel.

The merger, which evolved into a clash over press freedom in the era of President Donald Trump, will see the channels coming under the ownership of tech scion David Ellison.

Paramount this month paid $16 million in a controversial move to settle a lawsuit Trump filed against the company and CBS News, sparking accusations it effectively had paid for approval of the merger.

The Federal Communications Commission approved the deal in a partisan 2-1 vote that allows the transfer of CBS television stations. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, an appointee of Republican Trump, said the agency had received assurances from the incoming owners that they were committed to unbiased journalism.