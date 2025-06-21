Paris Hilton buys Mark Wahlburg's mansion for $63.1 mn after losing Malibu home to wildfires

Paris Hilton is turning the page in style after her Malibu home was turned to ashes in the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

The 44-year-old, who was left “heartbroken” after the tragedy is now the proud owner of a sprawling 12-bedroom, 20-bathroom estate inside the Beverly Park community. According to The Wall Street Journal's report, Paris Hilton's new mansion is worth $63.1 million, and was earlier owned by Mark Wahlburg.

Wahlburg sold the property in 2023 after for $55 million after relocating to Nevada with his wife Rhea Durham and their four children, mentions a report by Hello! magazine.

Inside Paris Hilton's new mansion Paris Hilton's new property measuring 30,500 square-foot is set on 6.2 acres in the exclusive gated community in Los Angeles.

The primary suite comes with a private balcony with two bathrooms and two dressing rooms. The $63.1 million estate also boasts of a home theater, professional gym, and a wine and cigar cellar.

Outside the mansion, you will find a sports court, a resort-style pool with waterslides, a skate park, and a five-hole golf course with a driving range. There is also a guest house, mentions Hello!.

How big is Paris Hilton's new mansion? As per WSJ's report, Paris Hilton’s newly purchased estate is nearly twice the size of the Beverly Hills rental where she and Reum had been living. Investor Leonid Smirnov owns the property, which was previously listed for $160,000 per month.

Described in its listing as “a rare opportunity to own one of Los Angeles’ most significant estates,” the property was designed in 2014 by architect Richard Landry for Mark Wahlberg and his family.

When Paris Hilton lost her Malibu home The House of Wax actress's new estate comes just months after she watched live news coverage as her Malibu home burned to the ground in the Los Angeles wildfires in January.

“Heartbroken beyond words,” Hilton wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing ABC7 footage of the flames.