Paris Jackson wins legal battle over Michael Jackson Estate payments worth $625,000

Paris Jackson has secured a significant legal victory in an ongoing dispute involving the estate of her late father, Michael Jackson.

A Los Angeles judge ruled in favour of the 28-year-old after she challenged payments worth $625,000 that had reportedly been issued as bonuses to outside law firms by estate executors John Branca and John McClain in 2018.

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The ruling means the money will now have to be returned to Michael Jackson’s estate, marking a major development in the legal battle over how the late pop star’s finances are managed.

Paris Jackson became one of the beneficiaries of the estate following Michael Jackson’s death in 2009, alongside her brothers Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson.

Paris Jackson’s Team Calls Ruling A “Massive Win” Following the court’s decision, a spokesperson for Paris Jackson described the ruling as a major step toward greater accountability and transparency.

“Paris has always been focused on what's best for her family and this ruling is a massive win for them,” the spokesperson said in a statement shared with The Independent.

“After years of delay, the Jackson family will finally get the transparency and accountability measures Paris has fought for. The Jackson Estate is supposed to be a prudent, fiscally responsible entity that supports the Jackson family – not a slush fund to help John Branca live out his Hollywood mogul fantasies.”

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The remarks drew attention online, especially because of the reference to Branca’s alleged “Hollywood mogul fantasies”, which some reports linked to the recent Michael Jackson biopic. Paris Jackson had reportedly opposed the project publicly despite several members of the Jackson family being associated with it.

In the film, Branca was portrayed by Miles Teller.

Also Read | Michael Jackson estate faces sexual abuse claims, siblings allege grooming

Estate Executors Respond To Court Decision The executors of the estate also issued a statement after the ruling and pointed out that the judge had acknowledged what they described as their “exceptional service to the estate.”

“We are gratified that the Court itself recognized and praised the work of the Executors and its outside counsel in today's decision,” Branca and McClain said in a statement shared with The Independent.

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“While the Court has previously approved several other bonuses to outside counsel over the years for their extraordinary services, and this was the first time they were the subject of objections, the Executors have always understood that legal fees are subject to court approval and have always required outside counsel to agree to return any funds to the estate if the payments were not approved.”

The executors also clarified that none of the disputed $625,000 bonuses had been paid directly to them.

They further stated that there were “no inappropriate payments” that benefited them personally.

“Ultimately, while we disagree with the decision, we fully respect it and plan to move forward accordingly,” the statement added.

Court Filings Reveal Escalating Tensions The latest ruling follows months of increasingly public legal disagreements between Paris Jackson and the estate executors.

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According to reports, Paris had earlier accused Branca and McClain of attempting to discredit and belittle her publicly after she questioned financial decisions involving the estate.

“This overlitigation is waste,” Paris’ April 6 filing said. “At nearly every hearing… Executors try to avoid the merits by characterizing Paris’s concerns as lawyer-driven or in service of some purported desire for media attention. Neither is true.”

The filing further stated: “This litigation is painful for Paris. It is a distraction from her own life and her own career. She would rather there be no press coverage of it whatsoever.”

Paris Jackson’s attorneys also accused the executors of using Michael Jackson’s money against her in public disputes.

“These attacks may serve Mr. Branca’s personal interest in attempting to bully Paris into submission, but they have nothing to do with the merits of the litigation and are not in the interests of the Estate,” the filing said.

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“The fact that Michael Jackson’s money is paying for these attacks makes them even more offensive.”

What Happens Next? According to reports, attorneys involved in the matter are now expected to file additional accounting records related to estate attorneys’ fees between 2019 and 2024.

Those filings are expected to be submitted before September 15.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.