‘Partisan propaganda’: Trump's Justice Department wipes website of news releases about Jan 6 Capitol riot defendants

The Department of Justice has confirmed that it has taken down news releases from its website covering criminal cases linked to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, describing the material on those prosecutions as “partisan propaganda,” as reported by AP.

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The removal of pages detailing charges, convictions, and sentencing outcomes represents another step by the Trump administration in reshaping the official narrative of the Capitol attack, when hundreds of supporters of Republican President Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

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Trump, on his first day back in office in January 2025, pardoned, commuted the prison sentences or vowed to dismiss the cases of all of the 1,500-plus people charged with crimes during the Capitol assault, including those convicted of attacking officers with makeshift weapons such as flagpoles, a hockey stick and crutch.

On Monday, the Justice Department announced the creation of a USD 1.776 billion fund meant to compensate Trump allies who feel they were unjustly investigated and prosecuted.

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Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has not ruled out that rioters convicted of violence will be eligible for payouts, prompting bipartisan anger in Congress.

After a journalist on Friday observed on the social media platform X that the Justice Department was "quietly" removing news releases on its website that were related to the January 6 attack, including about a Texas man who pleaded guilty to assault and also faced separate state charges of soliciting a minor, the department responded through its "rapid response" account that there was "nothing 'quiet' about it."

"We are proud to reverse the DOJ's weaponisation under the Biden administration. We will do everything in our power to make whole those who were persecuted for political purposes," the post said. “This includes stripping DOJ's website of partisan propaganda.”

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Among the releases removed from the site were those concerning seditious conspiracy cases against members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, far-right extremist groups.

The Justice Department, in an unopposed motion last month, asked a federal appeals court to vacate those seditious conspiracy convictions, a request that was granted Thursday.

The department on Friday moved to dismiss the cases against the group members.

(With inputs from AP)

Key Takeaways The removal of news releases reflects a significant shift in the Justice Department's approach to the Capitol riot narrative.

The decision has sparked bipartisan anger, raising concerns about justice and accountability for the rioters.

The establishment of a compensation fund for Trump allies signals a potential change in how political prosecutions are handled.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.