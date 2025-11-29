Patrick Henry Mall shooting: One killed, Shopping Centre closed for day; Newport News Police say suspect detained

Patrick Henry Mall shooting: A man was killed in a shooting inside a store located in Patrick Henry Mall in Newport on Saturday.

Advertisement

The suspect has been detained and the victim, whose identity is yet to be established, was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, however, he succumbed to injuries.

Newport News Police said that Patrick Henry Mall is currently closed for the remainder of the day as officers investigate the scene.

Also Read | Chilling photo shows exact moment of shooting near White House

“On November 29, 2025, at approximately 10:50 am, NNPD responded to a report of a shooting inside a store located in Patrick Henry Mall. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 11:30 am.”

Police said that a suspect has been detained, and this appears to be an isolated incident due to an altercation that occurred between two adult males.

Advertisement

“There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Also Read | Trump sharpens focus on legal immigration after National Guard shooting

The spokesperson for Patrick Henry Mall said that they are devastated to learn of the shooting that occurred in Patrick Henry Mall.

“ The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day. The safety of our tenants, employees, and customers is of utmost importance, and we continue to cooperate with authorities,” Wavy.com quoted the mall's spokesperson as saying.

"Thank you to the Newport News Police Department for their continued support. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family,” it added.

The incident comes two days after shooting near White House in Washington, in which two National Guard members were shot by an Afghan national, killing one of them

Advertisement

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were hospitalized in critical condition. However, Sarah succumbed to wounds.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, who worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War, has been charges with first-degree murder after Sarah's death.