Patrick Muldoon cause of death: How the ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor died at 57

The cause of death of actor Patrick Muldoon has been confirmed, a day after news emerged that he had died at the age of 57.

Patrick Muldoon cause of death Reports from US media outlets state that the actor suffered a sudden heart attack.

Muldoon was best known for his work on the long-running television soap Days of Our Lives, where he played Austin Reed, a role that made him a familiar name among viewers in the 1990s. His character was central to several major storylines and helped build his popularity during his early career.

According to reports, the actor’s death came unexpectedly, with no prior public indication of serious health issues. The confirmation of a heart attack as the cause of death has brought some clarity to the circumstances surrounding his passing, which had initially been described as sudden.

Muldoon’s career extended beyond daytime television. He also appeared in the prime-time drama Melrose Place, taking on the role of Richard Hart. His move from soaps to prime-time programming was seen as a key step in expanding his career at the time.

Patrick Muldoon's career and legacy In film, Muldoon is remembered for his role in the science fiction feature Starship Troopers (1997), where he played Zander Barcalow. The film later developed a strong following and remains one of his most recognised film appearances.

Throughout his career, Muldoon continued to work in television films and smaller projects, maintaining a steady presence in the entertainment industry. While his highest-profile roles were in the 1990s, he remained active over the years.

Reports indicate that Muldoon largely kept his personal life out of the public eye. He was not widely known for high-profile relationships and rarely shared details about his private life in interviews. Information about his family and close relations has not been widely disclosed following his death.

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The news of his passing has led to tributes from fans and industry figures, many of whom remembered his performances in Days of Our Lives and other shows. His portrayal of Austin Reed is often cited as one of the defining roles of his career.

Muldoon’s death at 57 has been described as unexpected, with the confirmed cause pointing to a sudden cardiac event. No additional medical details have been made public.