Patrick Muldoon cause of death: How the ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor died at 57

The cause of death of actor Patrick Muldoon has been confirmed, a day after news emerged that he had died at the age of 57.
Reports from US media outlets state that the actor suffered a sudden heart attack.
Muldoon was best known for his work on the long-running television soap Days of Our Lives, where he played Austin Reed, a role that made him a familiar name among viewers in the 1990s. His character was central to several major storylines and helped build his popularity during his early career.
According to reports, the actor’s death came unexpectedly, with no prior public indication of serious health issues. The confirmation of a heart attack as the cause of death has brought some clarity to the circumstances surrounding his passing, which had initially been described as sudden.
Muldoon’s career extended beyond daytime television. He also appeared in the prime-time drama Melrose Place, taking on the role of Richard Hart. His move from soaps to prime-time programming was seen as a key step in expanding his career at the time.
In film, Muldoon is remembered for his role in the science fiction feature Starship Troopers (1997), where he played Zander Barcalow. The film later developed a strong following and remains one of his most recognised film appearances.
Throughout his career, Muldoon continued to work in television films and smaller projects, maintaining a steady presence in the entertainment industry. While his highest-profile roles were in the 1990s, he remained active over the years.
Reports indicate that Muldoon largely kept his personal life out of the public eye. He was not widely known for high-profile relationships and rarely shared details about his private life in interviews. Information about his family and close relations has not been widely disclosed following his death.
The news of his passing has led to tributes from fans and industry figures, many of whom remembered his performances in Days of Our Lives and other shows. His portrayal of Austin Reed is often cited as one of the defining roles of his career.
Muldoon’s death at 57 has been described as unexpected, with the confirmed cause pointing to a sudden cardiac event. No additional medical details have been made public.
Funeral arrangements and official statements from his family have not yet been announced.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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